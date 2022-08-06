Four intriguing games in the Limerick senior club hurling championship this Saturday

THERE are four round two games in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship this Saturday evening.

All games at 7pm with some intriguing battles - the modern day rivalry of Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh, the traditional roll of honour rivalry of Patrickswell v Ahane and two big local derby between Ballybrown and Mungret.

Completing the quartet is the first ever Limerick SHC meeting of South Liberties and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Between them Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock have won 10 of the last 12 Daly Cup titles and this evening they meet in Doon.

Kilmallock are the defending champions and certainly hit the ground running with 14-points to spare over Patrickswell in round one last weekend - young guns Shane O'Brien and Conor Hanley Clarke impressing in their first Limerick SHC starts.

Na Piarsaigh beat Doon by five points but needed a late scoring burst, including two goals, to overhaul the east Limerick men.

This is a repeat of the 2017, which the Caherdavin side won. The teams have met six times since in Limerick SHC action with with one draw (2018) and one Kilmallock win in 2020.

In Caherconlish is the clash of Ahane (19-time champions) and Patrickswell (20-time champions).

The old rivals haven't actually met too often in recent years but they did collide last year - The Well 13-points winners.

But Patrickswell were down five players (including Cian Lynch) that saw action in last year's Limerick SHC final when they lost to Kilmallock last weekend.

For their part Ahane drew with Adare in round one with inter-county brothers Tom and Dan Morrissey in fine form.

In Claughaun is the meeting of neighbours Ballybrown and Mungret. Familiar foes in league and divisional championship but it's 2012 since they last met in county championship - both were in the intermediate ranks and Ballybrown won a semi final 1-20 to 0-9. Prior to that they met in the Limerick IHC in 2008 with Mungret 2-16 to 1-12 winners.

Ahead of this evening's tie, both were round one winners - Ballybrown beating Blackrock and Mungret announcing their return to the senior ranks with victory over Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

In the fourth Limerick SHC tie this evening, Kildimo-Pallaskenry and South Liberties meet in Clarina.

Inter-county men Barry Nash and Kyle Hayes were both goal scorers in round one - Liberties beating Garryspillane and Kildimo-Pallaskery losing to Mungret.

SATURDAY AUGUST 6 FIXTURES

County Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Doon at 7pm

Ahane v Patrickswell at Caherconlish at 7pm

Ballybrown v Mungret St Pauls in Childers Road at 7pm

South Liberties v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Ballybrown at 7pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2

Cappamore v Newcastle West in Kilmallock at 7pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Effin in Ballyagran at 7pm

Knockainey v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 7pm

Monaleen v Glenroe in Hospital at 7pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2

Pallasgreen v Croagh-Kilfinny in Mungret at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Round 2

Crecora-Manister v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballingarry at 7pm

Templeglantine v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Feenagh at 7pm

Monagea v St Patricks in Mick Neville Park at 5pm

Old Christians v Rathkeale in Croagh at 7pm