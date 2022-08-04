Limerick hurling star back in Croke Park to launch new sponsorship rebranding

ALL-IRELAND Senior Hurling Championship sponsors Littlewoods have rebranded.

Limerick All-Ireland winner Aaron Gillane was back in Croke Park today to help launch the rebrand of Littlewoods Ireland to Very.

And, it was none other than Kilkenny's TJ Reid joining Gillane at the launch this Thursday.

Both engaged in a number of media interviews with national media and are to appear on the The Six O'Clock Show this Thursday August 4 on Virgin Media TV.

While the inter-county season ended with a fourth Celtic Cross medal for Gillane, it remains a busy period for the key forward.

His GAA club Patrickswell opened their Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship last Saturday with an unexpected 14-point loss to holders Kilmallock.

Gillane and his 'Well team-mates will look to bounce back to winning ways this Saturday when they play Ahane in round two of the Limerick SHC in Caherconlish at 7pm.

