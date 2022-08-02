Search

02 Aug 2022

Fixtures confirmed: Weekend schedule of 27 games in the Limerick club hurling championship

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

02 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

AFTER an exciting opening round, Limerick club hurling championship action continues next weekend.

There are 27 games in the senior, intermediate and junior ranks, spread from Wednesday to Sunday.

There are 18 different venues with no double-headers.

The six Bon Secours Limerick SHC games are spread across just Friday and Saturday evenings at 7pm.

Of the 27 fixtures, 13 are on Saturday with nine on Sunday.

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance - details here

FIXURES

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Doon v Adare, Friday August 5 in Claughaun at 7pm

Ahane v Patrickswell, Saturday August 6 in Caherconlish at 7pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Saturday August 6 in Doon at 7pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Blackrock v Garryspillane, Friday August 5 in Kilmallock at 7pm 

South Liberties v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Saturday August 6 in Clarina at 7pm

Ballybrown v Mungret St Pauls, Saturday August 6 in Claughaun at 7pm 

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2

Knockainey v Bruff, Saturday August 6 in Kilbreedy at 7pm 

Cappamore v Newcastle West, Saturday August 6 in Kilmallock at 7pm 

Monaleen v Glenroe, Saturday August 6 in Hospital at 7pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Effin, Saturday August 6 in Ballyagran at 7pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Croom v Murroe-Boher, Friday August 4 in Fedamore at 7pm

Feohanagh v Bruree, Sunday August 7 in Feeangh at 2pm 

Caherline v Na Piarsaigh, Sunday August 7 in Claughaun at 7pm 

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Pallasgreen v Croagh-Kilfinny, Saturday August 6 in Mungret at 7pm 

Hospital-Herbertstown v Granagh-Ballingarry, Sunday August 7 in Kilfinane at 2pm

Kilmallock v Knockaderry, Sunday August 7 in Ballyagran at 2pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Blackrock v Staker Wallace, Wednesday August 3 in Knocklong at 7pm

Crecora-Manister v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday August 6 in Ballingarry at 7pm

Templeglantine v Ballybricken-Bohermore, Saturday August 6 in Feenagh at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Claughaun v Killeedy, Thursday August 4 in The Bog Garden at 7pm

Monagea v St Patricks, Saturday August 6 in Mick Neville Park at 5pm

Ahane v Castletown-Ballyagran, Sunday August 7 in Clarina at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2

Mungret v Ballybrown, Sunday August 7 in Caherdavin at 7pm

Doon v Askeaton, Sunday August 7 in Mungret at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2

Old Christians v Rathkeale, Saturday August 6 in Croagh at 7pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Patrickswell, Sunday August 7 in Fedamore at 2pm  

Garryspillane v Tournafulla, Sunday August 7 in Kilmallock at 7pm

