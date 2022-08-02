Fixtures confirmed: Weekend schedule of 27 games in the Limerick club hurling championship

AFTER an exciting opening round, Limerick club hurling championship action continues next weekend.
There are 27 games in the senior, intermediate and junior ranks, spread from Wednesday to Sunday.
There are 18 different venues with no double-headers.
The six Bon Secours Limerick SHC games are spread across just Friday and Saturday evenings at 7pm.
Of the 27 fixtures, 13 are on Saturday with nine on Sunday.
Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance - details here
FIXURES
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Doon v Adare, Friday August 5 in Claughaun at 7pm
Ahane v Patrickswell, Saturday August 6 in Caherconlish at 7pm
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Saturday August 6 in Doon at 7pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Blackrock v Garryspillane, Friday August 5 in Kilmallock at 7pm
South Liberties v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Saturday August 6 in Clarina at 7pm
Ballybrown v Mungret St Pauls, Saturday August 6 in Claughaun at 7pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2
Knockainey v Bruff, Saturday August 6 in Kilbreedy at 7pm
Cappamore v Newcastle West, Saturday August 6 in Kilmallock at 7pm
Monaleen v Glenroe, Saturday August 6 in Hospital at 7pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Effin, Saturday August 6 in Ballyagran at 7pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Croom v Murroe-Boher, Friday August 4 in Fedamore at 7pm
Feohanagh v Bruree, Sunday August 7 in Feeangh at 2pm
Caherline v Na Piarsaigh, Sunday August 7 in Claughaun at 7pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Pallasgreen v Croagh-Kilfinny, Saturday August 6 in Mungret at 7pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Granagh-Ballingarry, Sunday August 7 in Kilfinane at 2pm
Kilmallock v Knockaderry, Sunday August 7 in Ballyagran at 2pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Blackrock v Staker Wallace, Wednesday August 3 in Knocklong at 7pm
Crecora-Manister v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday August 6 in Ballingarry at 7pm
Templeglantine v Ballybricken-Bohermore, Saturday August 6 in Feenagh at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Claughaun v Killeedy, Thursday August 4 in The Bog Garden at 7pm
Monagea v St Patricks, Saturday August 6 in Mick Neville Park at 5pm
Ahane v Castletown-Ballyagran, Sunday August 7 in Clarina at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
Mungret v Ballybrown, Sunday August 7 in Caherdavin at 7pm
Doon v Askeaton, Sunday August 7 in Mungret at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Old Christians v Rathkeale, Saturday August 6 in Croagh at 7pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Patrickswell, Sunday August 7 in Fedamore at 2pm
Garryspillane v Tournafulla, Sunday August 7 in Kilmallock at 7pm
Cllr Liam Galvin raised the issue at a meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District I PICTURE: Marie Keating
Alan O'Connell, of ABI Ireland, second from left, accepts a cheque from committee members Josh Sheahan, Brid Lynch, Jessica Lawlor and Claudia Lane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.