01 Aug 2022

Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner helps launch new GPA scholarship

Limerick's Barry Hennessy at the GPA launch

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

01 Aug 2022 5:30 PM

LIMERICK'S four-time All-Ireland SHC winner Barry Hennessy has helped launch of a scholarship opportunities for GPA members at South East Technological University.

Kilmallock's Hennessy has been back-up to Nickie Quaid across the last decade in the Limerick senior hurling panel.

In the past week, Hennessy was present at the launch as the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) along with South East Technological University (SETU) announced details of a number of scholarship opportunities for inter-county players on both the Carlow and Waterford campuses of SETU.

“It is fantastic to be able to make these, potentially life-changing, opportunities available to our members.  One of our key pillars is development and we could not fulfil our objectives were it not for our relationships with third level educational institutions across Ireland.  So, on behalf of our members, I want to give a heartfelt thanks to the South East Technological University for their support of inter-county players," said GPA CEO Tom Parsons. 

Prof Denis Harrington, Head of Department of Graduate Business SETU Waterford said they were pleased to offer GPA scholarships to eligible postgraduate business students.

"The scholarships provide opportunities to talented sportspersons to further their studies as well as extending their personal and professional development at the SETU School of Business. Past recipients have contributed fully to the scholarship programme, mentoring and supporting younger students as well as attending school and institutional networking events. We are delighted that these opportunities will be available again this year for incoming students," outlined Harrington. 

Dr Cíara Losty, SETU Waterford Course Leader for the MSc in Applied Sport and Exercise Psychology said they would offer scholarships for the Department of Sport and Exercise Science, Waterford Campus, to GPA members.

"Supporting inter-county players in their academic goals, and pursuing their further education is a key objective of our department.  A huge thank you to the GPA and SETU for collaborating and making this happen. We look forward to welcoming GPA members onto our programmes," said Losty.

David Denieffe Vice-President for Academic Affairs SETU said it was important to "recognise the relationship between academic performance, health and wellbeing".

"This collaboration highlights our combined commitment to the holistic development of student athletes by supporting them to fulfil their academic and sporting potential," said Denieffe.

Players who have any queries on these scholarship opportunities should contact the GPA’s Education Manager Karen Thorpe – karen@gaelicplayers.com.

Local News

