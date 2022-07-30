Search

30 Jul 2022

Champions among eight teams to play in the Limerick club hurling championship this Saturday

Conor Staunton and Micheal Houlihan celebrate Kilmallock's 2021 Limerick SHC title win

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

30 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE four remaining round one games in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship take place this Saturday evening.

There is a county championship schedule of 14 games across the senior, intermediate and junior ranks - all bar two at 7pm.

Champions Kilmallock begin their Limerick SHC title defence this evening with a repeat of last year's county final with Patrickswell in Newcastle West.

Kilmallock had six players on the All-Ireland SHC winning panel - Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Robbie Hanley, Aaron Costello, Oisin O’Reilly and Micheal Houlihan. They will also be able to call upon the experience of Gavin O'Mahony and Philip O'Loughlin and the youth of Shane O'Brien.

They south Limerick side will play a Patrickswell side without the services of Cian Lynch, who is set to be out of action until at least October with an ankle ligaments injury. The Well could also be down some other regulars but still be able to call upon the services of Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes.

In Claughaun is a repeat of the 2020 final between Doon and Na Piarsaigh. Both have four All-Ireland winners in their ranks – Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan (all Na Piarsaigh) and Doon's Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Barry Murphy and Adam English, who has been carrying an injury of late.

Others like David Dempsey, Adrian Breen, Kevin Downes, Pat Ryan, Mikey O'Brien and Josh Ryan could be key players for their respective sides.

Ballybrown and Blackrock meet in Ballyagran - this tie will be see senior and U20 team-mates Colin Coughlan and Jimmy Quilty in opposition. 

The Clarina men will also look to Josh Adams, Aidan O'Connor, Stevie O'Reilly, while The Rockies will look to Paudie Leahy, Marty Farrell and Dylan Dawson in a game where both teams are under new management this season.

In Doon, Garryspillane and South Liberties renew rivalries.

The Bouncers won this clash last season, 2-21 to 1-23 but it wasn't enough to stop Liberties progressing to the knockout stages.

Liberties will be able to call upon inter-county corner back Barry Nash and also look to Brian and Tom Ryan, Conor McSweeney, Barry Cooney and former Cork All-Star goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

Garryspillane will be without former inter-county captain James Ryan but will look to Mark Quinlan, Roibeard O’Donovan, Dylan O'Shea and Micheal Bourke.

 

Saturday July 30 fixtures

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Na Piarsaigh v Doon in Childers Road at 7pm

Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Newcastle West at 7pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Ballybrown v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 7pm

Garryspillane v South Liberties in Doon at 7pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1

Effin v Bruff in Kilmallock at 5pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7pm

Newcastle West v Glenroe, Saturday July 30 in Feeangh at 7pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Knockaderry v Pallasgreen in Mungret at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Kilbreedy at 5pm

St Patricks v Killeedy in Ballingarry at 7pm

Monagea v Ahane in Croagh at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mungret St Pauls at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

Tournafulla v Rathkeale in Quaid Park, Castlemahon, at 7pm

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile.

