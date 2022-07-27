Who's who in the 12 Limerick senior club hurling managements for the 2022 championship

THE Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship commences this Thursday evening.

Twelve clubs set out on the race for the Daly Cup title.

As always there have been changes aplenty in the varying team managements in 2022.

Just three clubs have the same management as last year, another three with subtle changes and six with new-look setups for the championship ahead.

ADARE

New manager Aidan O'Rahilly is a five-time Limerick SHC winner with his native Adare. His hurling coach is Mike Deegan, who was a selector under Davy Fitzgerald when Clare won the 2013 All-Ireland SHC title. He also managed his native Cratloe to Clare SHC glory.

Management: Aidan O’Rahilly (manager), Mike Deegan (coach), Alan Kilcoyne and Eamonn Kirby (selectors), Justin Daly (S&C coach).

AHANE

New manager Seán Flynn was video analyst for Tipperary in their 2019 All-Ireland SHC title success. He has managed his own side Burgess in the Tipperary SHC.

Management: Seán Flynn (manager), Cathal O’Byrne (coach), Conor Quirke and Phelim Macken (selectors), Ian O’Connor (S&C coach).

BALLYBROWN

New manager Harry Gleeson swaps codes after winning four county titles in six years with the Adare footballers. Clare native Fergie O'Loughlin is the hurling coach. Clarecastle native O'Loughlin is vastly experienced with roles across his native county, Kerry and previously in Limerick with Doon.

Management: Harry Gleeson (manager) Fergie O’Loughlin (coach), Colm Coughlan (selector), Darragh Droog (S&C coach).

BLACKROCK

New manager Damien Lee is a clubman and has former Limerick captain Ollie Moran as his hurling coach. Moran is a former Laois senior hurling and Limerick U21 hurling coach, along with club experience across Tipperary and Limerick.

Management: Damien Lee (manager), Ollie Moran (coach), TG Ryan and Brendan O'Brien (selectors), Evan Mulcahy (S&C coach).

DOON

New manager Tadhg Hayes is a clubman and has kept coaches Jimmy Quilty and Aidan Fitzgerald. The Blackrock duo combined duties in their own club last year but are now solely with Doon.

Management: Tadhg Hayes (coach), Jimmy Quilty and Aidan Fitzgerald (coaches), Richie English and Mike McKenna (selectors), Brid Herbert (S&C coach).

GARRYSPILLANE

Unchanged from last season with clubmen James O'Keeffe and David Ryan as manager and coach. They enjoyed success at underage with two minor titles - 2017 and '18.

Management: James O’Keeffe (manager), David Ryan (coach), David Dawson (selector), Craig Quinlan (S&C coach).

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY

Manager Natal O'Grady is in his third year with the club. The Patrickswell man has a new coach in former Limerick camogie manager Declan Nash.

Management: Natal O’Grady (manager), Declan Nash (coach), Jim Maher, John Barry, Darragh Hayes, Brendan O'Shea, Danny O'Sullivan (all selectors).

KILMALLOCK

The champions have a change of management with Tony Considine departing. Paul Tobin, who was a selector last year, and former fellow clubman Eoin Ryan are now at the helm. Former Kerry hurling manager Fintan O'Connor is coach - he has served as a Waterford coach previously.

Management: Paul Tobin and Eoin Ryan (selectors), Fintan O'Connor (coach).

MUNGRET ST PAULS

Manager Liam Cronin is in his third year with the club and continues with the same management that won promotion into the senior ranks with the Premier IHC title win last year. Clare's Kieran McDermott, who has been involved with UL hurling teams in recent years, is a coach.

Management: Liam Cronin (manager), Kieran McDermott (coach), Gerry O'Brien (selector), Paul Harman (S&C coach).

NA PIARSAIGH

Manager Kieran Bermingham remain at the helm with Tipperary's Declan Fanning now in his fourth year as hurling coach to the Caherdavin side.

Management: Kieran Bermingham (manager), Declan Fanning (coach), Paul Condon, Diarmuid Madigan, Conor Shiels (selectors), Emmet Crowley (S&C coach).

PATRICKSWELL

Manager John O'Meara is in his second year with The Well. His Sixmilebridge colleague Sean Chaplin remains as coach, although Limerick's 2015 All-Ireland U21 winning S&C coach Ross Corbett has been added to their set-up.

Management: John O’Meara (manager), Sean Chaplin (coach), Paul Foley, James Mann, Eoin Foley (selectors) Ross Corbett (S&C coach).

SOUTH LIBERTIES

UL's Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Brian Ryan continues as manager. The former inter-county minor manager has Mark Keane as a coach with former Limerick hurlers Mike Nash and David Punch also involved.

Management: Brian Ryan (manager), Mark Keane (coach), Mike Nash, Niall Corcoran, Albert McSweeney, Cronan Garry, David Punch (selectors), Ronan Costello (S&C coach).