Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week to August 3

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday July 28 to Wednesday August 3.
Thursday July 28
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Adare v Ahane in Childers Road at 7pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Croom v Caherline in Fedamore at 7pm
U13 Football Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Monaleen v Fr Caseys
Adare v Mungret St Pauls
U13 Football Division 2
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Killacolla Gaels
U13 Football Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
St Senans v Granagh-Ballingarry
St Patricks v Belville Gaels
St Kierans v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan
Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh
Claughaun v Knockaderry
Monagea v Monaleen
Athea v Mungret St Pauls
U13 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Galbally v Coshlea Gaels
Cappamore v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore
Knockainey v Ballylanders
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Caherconlish
U15 Football Division 1A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Shannon Gaels Athea v Fr Caseys
Friday July 29
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Ballybrown at 7pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1
Cappamore v Monaleen in Caherconlish at 7pm
Newcastle West v Glenroe in Feenagh at 7pm
U13 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Knockainey v St Patricks
U15 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Cappamore
U17 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Blackrock v Claughaun-St Patricks
Saturday July 30
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Na Piarsaigh v Doon in Childers Road at 7pm
Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Newcastle West at 7pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Ballybrown v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 7pm
Garryspillane v South Liberties in Doon at 7pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1
Effin v Bruff in Kilmallock at 5pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Knockaderry v Pallasgreen in Mungret at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Kilbreedy at 5pm
St Patricks v Killeedy in Ballingarry at 7pm
Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 7pm
Monagea v Ahane in Croagh at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mungret St Pauls at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1
Tournafulla v Rathkeale in Quaid Park, Castlemahon, at 7pm
U15 Hurling Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Mungret St Pauls v Killeedy-Tournafulla-Monagea
Doon v Na Piarsaigh
Ahane v Kilmallock at 19:15
U15 Hurling Division 2A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Garryspillane v Kilacolla Gaels
Patrickswell v Belville Gaels
Adare v Murroe-Boher
U15 Hurling Division 2B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Pallasgreen v Glenroe
Coshlea Gaels v Hospital-Herbertstown
Ballybrown v Bruff
U15 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Granagh-Ballingarry
Na Piarsaigh v Templeglantine
St Patricks v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue
Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Crecora-Manister
U15 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Cappamore v Caherline
Knockaderry v Knockainey
South Liberties v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore
Croom v Claughaun
Glenroe v Blackrock
Sunday July 31
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Murroe-Boher v Bruree in Hospital at 2pm
Na Piarsaigh v Feohanagh in Croagh at 7pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Granagh-Ballingarry v Croagh-Kilfinny in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 2pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Kilmallock in Knocklong at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Templeglantine v Blackrock in Dromcollogher at 2pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v Claughaun in Fedamore at 2pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Ballybrown v Doon in Caherconlish at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1
Patrickswell v Old Christians in Mungret at 7pm
Garryspillane v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Hospital at 7pm
U17 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Templeglantine v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan
Monday August 1
U13 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Claughaun
U15 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Knockaderry v St Senans
U17 Hurling Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Doon v Mungret St Pauls
Murroe-Boher v Garryspillane
Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen
Bruff v Kildino-Pallaskenry
U17 Hurling Division 2A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Pallasgreen v Cappamore
Ahane v Knockainey
Kilmallock v Croom
U17 Hurling Division 2B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Belville Gaels v Killacolla Gaels
Ballybrown v St Kierans
Newcastle West v Patrickswell
U17 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Adare v Killeedy-Tournafulla
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale
U17 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Glenroe
Blackrock v Coshlea Gaels
Caherline v South Liberties
Tuesday August 2
County Premier U19 Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
St Kierans v Fr Caseys in St Kierans at 7.30pm
Wednesday August 3
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Blackrock v Staker Wallace in Knocklong at 7pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.