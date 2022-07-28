Search

28 Jul 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week to August 3

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week to August 3

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

28 Jul 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday July 28 to Wednesday August 3.

Thursday July 28

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Adare v Ahane in Childers Road at 7pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Croom v Caherline in Fedamore at 7pm

U13 Football Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Monaleen v Fr Caseys

Adare v Mungret St Pauls

U13 Football Division 2

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Killacolla Gaels

U13 Football Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

St Senans v Granagh-Ballingarry

St Patricks v Belville Gaels

St Kierans v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan

Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh

Claughaun v Knockaderry

Monagea v Monaleen

Athea v Mungret St Pauls

U13 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Galbally v Coshlea Gaels

Cappamore v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore

Knockainey v Ballylanders

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Caherconlish

U15 Football Division 1A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Shannon Gaels Athea v Fr Caseys

Friday July 29

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Ballybrown at 7pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1

Cappamore v Monaleen in Caherconlish at 7pm

Newcastle West v Glenroe in Feenagh at 7pm

U13 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm) 

Knockainey v St Patricks 

U15 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Cappamore

U17 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm) 

Blackrock v Claughaun-St Patricks

Saturday July 30

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Na Piarsaigh v Doon in Childers Road at 7pm

Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Newcastle West at 7pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Ballybrown v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 7pm

Garryspillane v South Liberties in Doon at 7pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1

Effin v Bruff in Kilmallock at 5pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Knockaderry v Pallasgreen in Mungret at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Kilbreedy at 5pm

St Patricks v Killeedy in Ballingarry at 7pm

Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 7pm

Monagea v Ahane in Croagh at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mungret St Pauls at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

Tournafulla v Rathkeale in Quaid Park, Castlemahon, at 7pm

U15 Hurling Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm) 

Mungret St Pauls v Killeedy-Tournafulla-Monagea

Doon v Na Piarsaigh

Ahane v Kilmallock at 19:15

U15 Hurling Division 2A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm) 

Garryspillane v Kilacolla Gaels

Patrickswell v Belville Gaels

Adare v Murroe-Boher

U15 Hurling Division 2B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Pallasgreen v Glenroe

Coshlea Gaels v Hospital-Herbertstown

Ballybrown v Bruff

U15 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm) 

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Granagh-Ballingarry

Na Piarsaigh v Templeglantine

St Patricks v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue

Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Crecora-Manister

U15 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Cappamore v Caherline

Knockaderry v Knockainey

South Liberties v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore

Croom v Claughaun

Glenroe v Blackrock

Sunday July 31

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Murroe-Boher v Bruree in Hospital at 2pm

Na Piarsaigh v Feohanagh in Croagh at 7pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Granagh-Ballingarry v Croagh-Kilfinny in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 2pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Kilmallock in Knocklong at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Templeglantine v Blackrock in Dromcollogher at 2pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v Claughaun in Fedamore at 2pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Ballybrown v Doon in Caherconlish at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

Patrickswell v Old Christians in Mungret at 7pm

Garryspillane v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Hospital at 7pm

U17 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Templeglantine v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan

Monday August 1 

U13 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Claughaun

U15 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Knockaderry v St Senans

U17 Hurling Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Doon v Mungret St Pauls

Murroe-Boher v Garryspillane

Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen

Bruff v Kildino-Pallaskenry

U17 Hurling Division 2A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Pallasgreen v Cappamore

Ahane v Knockainey

Kilmallock v Croom

U17 Hurling Division 2B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Belville Gaels v Killacolla Gaels

Ballybrown v St Kierans 

Newcastle West v Patrickswell

U17 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Adare v Killeedy-Tournafulla

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale

U17 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Glenroe

Blackrock v Coshlea Gaels

Caherline v South Liberties

Tuesday August 2

County Premier U19 Football Championship Group 2 Round 3

St Kierans v Fr Caseys in St Kierans at 7.30pm

Wednesday August 3

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Blackrock v Staker Wallace in Knocklong at 7pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media