21 Jul 2022

TUS Gaelic Grounds closed for a number of months as resurfacing begins at Limerick GAA HQ

Work begins on

TUS Gaelic Grounds resurfacing works underway

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

21 Jul 2022 5:15 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S TUS Gaelic Grounds is to remain closed for a number of months this Summer to resurface the Ennis Road playing pitch.

The works, which were revealed last December, commenced this week in the immediate aftermath of the homecoming for the All-Ireland hurling heroes on Monday night.

The current meadow grass is being replaced with "a hardier rye grass" according to Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan.

He confirmed that the TUS Gaelic Grounds won't be in a position to host any of the group games and perhaps some knockout ties in the club hurling and football championship.

At present, the Bon Secours Limerick SHC final in October appears one likely date for re-opening.

Hand-in-hand with the resurfacing, the coming weeks will also see a new irrigation system installed in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

And, a 3G surface will replace grass along the sideline at the Mackey Stand side of the field.

