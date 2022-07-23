Limerick club selected to play in Croke Park during the All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

Oola Gaelic4Mothers&Others team are Croke Park bound
A LIMERICK ladies football club team is to feature in Croke Park at the TG4 All-Ireland Finals on Sunday, July 31.
The Oola Gaelic4Mothers&Others team were lucky to be chosen from a huge number of entries and will now have the chance to participate in half-time exhibition games on the big day.
Entries were open to U12 and Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others teams only.
Following a detailed study of submissions, 12 clubs representing 11 counties have been handed the chance to fulfil a dream on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day, by gracing the hallowed turf.
The love story of Oola G4M&O and their dream of getting to Croker #properfan @OolaLGFA @MunsterLGFA @LKLadiesGaelic Turn up the volume and dance, when women support each other.. a wonderful things happen!!! pic.twitter.com/fDOAvnrTe7— Lynda Breen (@LyndaBreen1) June 29, 2022
Balyna (Kildare), Beann Eadair (Dublin), MKL Gaels (Kerry), Mullaghbawn (Armagh), Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) and Clonakilty (Cork) are the six U12 teams who have been selected.
They will be joined at Croke Park by Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs Oola (Limerick), Aghadrumsee St Macartan’s (Fermanagh), Naomh Eanna (Wexford), Clann na Banna (Down), Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (Leitrim) and the Keelnameela Meela Moos (Cork).
Cllr John Egan pictured cutting the ribbon of the new Community Wildlife Area in Kilteely with John McCarthy and Marie Chavan of Kilteely Tidy Towns | PICTURES: Don Moloney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.