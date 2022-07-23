Search

23 Jul 2022

Limerick club selected to play in Croke Park during the All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

Oola Gaelic4Mothers&Others team are Croke Park bound

Jerome O'Connell

23 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK ladies football club team is to feature in Croke Park at the TG4 All-Ireland Finals on Sunday, July 31.  

The Oola Gaelic4Mothers&Others team were lucky to be chosen from a huge number of entries and will now have the chance to participate in half-time exhibition games on the big day.  

Entries were open to U12 and Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others teams only.  

Following a detailed study of submissions, 12 clubs representing 11 counties have been handed the chance to fulfil a dream on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day, by gracing the hallowed turf.

Balyna (Kildare), Beann Eadair (Dublin), MKL Gaels (Kerry), Mullaghbawn (Armagh), Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) and Clonakilty (Cork) are the six U12 teams who have been selected.

They will be joined at Croke Park by Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs Oola (Limerick), Aghadrumsee St Macartan’s (Fermanagh), Naomh Eanna (Wexford), Clann na Banna (Down), Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (Leitrim) and the Keelnameela Meela Moos (Cork).

