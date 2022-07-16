Search

16 Jul 2022

Limerick's 60-strong group of players and management for All-Ireland hurling final day

60 Limerick

Jerome O'Connell

16 Jul 2022 3:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK will have a 60-strong traveling group to Croke Park for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

There’s a panel of 37-players, a management of 21 and two officials.

The panel of players represents 19 different clubs with 2021 Limerick SHC winners Kilmallock leading the way with six players, followed by Na Piarsaigh and Doon with four each.

Twenty players are chasing a fourth Celtic Cross medal – Declan Hannon, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, Nickie Quaid, Barry Nash, Sean Finn, Gearoid Hegarty, Seamus Flanagan and David Reidy.

Seven players are chasing a first Celtic Cross medal – Micheal Houlihan, Adam English, Ciaran Barry, Fergal O’Connor, David McCarthy, Rory Duff, Jimmy Quilty.

A total of 26 players are seeking a third successive title win – Conor Boylan, Ronan Connolly, Robbie Hanley, Aaron Costello, Darren O'Connell and Brian O'Grady on top of the ever present group of 20.

Across the panel, 11 of the 37 are yet to make their championship debuts – the seven newcomers in 2022 along with Aaron Costello, Ronan Connolly, Darren O'Connell and Brian O'Grady.

Of the panel of 37 players, 22 have seen game time in the six game run to Sunday’s final. Nineteen have earned starting places with championship debuts for Cathal O’Neill and Oisin O’Reilly, and first SHC starts for Robbie Hanley and O’Neill.

In the management team of 21 – 13 have remained unchanged since the breakthrough year of 2018.

The only changes from last year are Strength & Conditioning coach Cairbre Ó Cairealláin and masseur Shane English.

PLAYERS: Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Robbie Hanley, Aaron Costello, Oisin O’Reilly, Micheal Houlihan (all Kilmallock); Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan (all Na Piarsaigh); Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Barry Murphy, Adam English (all Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane (all Patrickswell); Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey, Ciaran Barry (all Ahane); Declan Hannon, Ronan Connolly (both Adare); Kyle Hayes, Darren O'Connell (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Nickie Quaid and Fergal O’Connor (both Effin); Barry Nash (South Liberties), Sean Finn (Bruff), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), David McCarthy (Glenroe), Rory Duff (Mungret), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen).

MANAGEMENT: John Kiely (manager), Paul Kinnerk (hurling coach), Donal O’Grady, Aonghus O’Brien and Alan Cunningham (all coach-selectors), Cairbre Ó Cairealláin (strength & conditioning coach), Timmy Houlihan (goalkeeping coach), Alan Feely (assistant goalkeeping coach), Caroline Currid (performance psychologist), Dr James Ryan (doctor), Mark Melbourne and Sean McAuliffe (both physios), Shane English (masseur), Eoin Murray (nutritionist), Conor McCarthy (liaison officer), Ger O’Connell (kitman), Éibhear O’Dea (logistics), Seanie O’Donnell (performance analyst), Kieran Hickey, Denny Ahern and Ruairi Maher (all statistics).

OFFICIALS: John Cregan (Limerick GAA Chairman) and Mike O’Riordan (Limerick GAA Secretary).

