Search

14 Jul 2022

TV and radio coverage for the Limerick and Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling final

TV and radio coverage for before, during and after Limerick and Kilkenny hurling final

RTE television match commentator Mary Morrissey

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Jul 2022 7:50 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A worldwide audience will follow the action from Croke Park this Sunday when Limerick and Kilkenny battle to be crowned 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling champions.

The game is televised live on both RTE and Sky Sports.

The RTE coverage begins at 2pm but in a change from most GAA coverage, The Sunday Game Live will be on RTE1 due to UEFA Women's Euro 2022 coverage on RTE2.

The Sunday Game Live will be presented by Joanne Cantwell with studio guests Anthony Daly, Liam Sheedy and Donal Og Cusack. Marty Morrissey will be the big match commentator, with Michael Duignan on match analysis.

Limerick's own Shane Dowling and Kilkenny's Jackie Tyrrell will offer pitch-side opinions.

The RTE 1 coverage runs from 2pm until the 6pm news.

The Sky Sports coverage begins at 2.30pm on Sky Sports Arena and the programme also ends at 6pm.

For those outside the country, the match will be available to watch on GAAGO.

For those that wish to have Irish commentary, it will be available on the RTE News channel.

On Sunday night there is a two-hour Sunday Game, presented by Des Cahill.

RTE confirm line-up for Up for the Match TV special ahead of Limerick and Kilkenny final

Among the guests will be Shane Dowling, Jackie Tyrrell, Brendan Cummins and Ursula Jacob. The Sunday night programme will also report from the winner's hotel.

There will be national and local radio coverage.

On RTE radio their Sunday Sport show, presented by Jacqui Hurley and Darren Frehill, runs from 2pm-6pm with the hurling final the centre-piece.

On Live 95, Mal Keaveney will be the match commentator with former Limerick hurling captain James Ryan on analysis.

Before Sunday arrives, the Up for the Match show is on RTE1 on Saturday night at 9.45pm. Des Cahill and Jacqui Hurley present a preview of the All-Ireland Hurling Final with a host of guests.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media