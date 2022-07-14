TV and radio coverage for the Limerick and Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling final

A worldwide audience will follow the action from Croke Park this Sunday when Limerick and Kilkenny battle to be crowned 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling champions.

The game is televised live on both RTE and Sky Sports.

The RTE coverage begins at 2pm but in a change from most GAA coverage, The Sunday Game Live will be on RTE1 due to UEFA Women's Euro 2022 coverage on RTE2.

The Sunday Game Live will be presented by Joanne Cantwell with studio guests Anthony Daly, Liam Sheedy and Donal Og Cusack. Marty Morrissey will be the big match commentator, with Michael Duignan on match analysis.

Limerick's own Shane Dowling and Kilkenny's Jackie Tyrrell will offer pitch-side opinions.

The RTE 1 coverage runs from 2pm until the 6pm news.

The Sky Sports coverage begins at 2.30pm on Sky Sports Arena and the programme also ends at 6pm.

For those outside the country, the match will be available to watch on GAAGO.

For those that wish to have Irish commentary, it will be available on the RTE News channel.

On Sunday night there is a two-hour Sunday Game, presented by Des Cahill.

Among the guests will be Shane Dowling, Jackie Tyrrell, Brendan Cummins and Ursula Jacob. The Sunday night programme will also report from the winner's hotel.

There will be national and local radio coverage.

On RTE radio their Sunday Sport show, presented by Jacqui Hurley and Darren Frehill, runs from 2pm-6pm with the hurling final the centre-piece.

On Live 95, Mal Keaveney will be the match commentator with former Limerick hurling captain James Ryan on analysis.

Before Sunday arrives, the Up for the Match show is on RTE1 on Saturday night at 9.45pm. Des Cahill and Jacqui Hurley present a preview of the All-Ireland Hurling Final with a host of guests.