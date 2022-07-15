Search

15 Jul 2022

Limerick's Isbéal to showcase talents at Croke Park on All-Ireland final Sunday

Limerick's Isbéal to showcase talents at Croke Park on All-Ireland final Sunday

Isbéal Ní Uigín, who will represent Limerick in the camogie game, at half-time in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

15 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A TALENTED Limerick camogie player will get to showcase her skills on hurling's biggest day - Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling final at Croke Park.

Twelve-year-old Isbéal Ní Uigín will represent Limerick in the camogie game which will be played at half-time in Sunday's big decider between three-in-a-row seeking Limerick and Leinster champions Kilkenny at GAA HQ.

Isbéal was selected to take part in the game at Croke Park after her now former school, Scoil Náisiunta Sean tSráide, Adare, recently won the county mini-sevens camogie competition for the first time. 

Alan Kilcoyne is school principal at Scoil Náisiunta Sean tSráide, while the teacher coaches at the school are Pat O’Connell, Shane Costello and Geraldine O’Connor

Isbéal also plays camogie with Patrickswell and ladies Gaelic football with Adare. She is so proud to represent her school, clubs and county at the biggest occasion possible for Limerick GAA.

Isbéal lives in Clounanna, Patrickswell, with sister Éanna, and parents Éadaoin and Declan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media