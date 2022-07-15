Limerick's Isbéal to showcase talents at Croke Park on All-Ireland final Sunday

Isbéal Ní Uigín, who will represent Limerick in the camogie game, at half-time in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final
A TALENTED Limerick camogie player will get to showcase her skills on hurling's biggest day - Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling final at Croke Park.
Twelve-year-old Isbéal Ní Uigín will represent Limerick in the camogie game which will be played at half-time in Sunday's big decider between three-in-a-row seeking Limerick and Leinster champions Kilkenny at GAA HQ.
Isbéal was selected to take part in the game at Croke Park after her now former school, Scoil Náisiunta Sean tSráide, Adare, recently won the county mini-sevens camogie competition for the first time.
Alan Kilcoyne is school principal at Scoil Náisiunta Sean tSráide, while the teacher coaches at the school are Pat O’Connell, Shane Costello and Geraldine O’Connor
Isbéal also plays camogie with Patrickswell and ladies Gaelic football with Adare. She is so proud to represent her school, clubs and county at the biggest occasion possible for Limerick GAA.
Isbéal lives in Clounanna, Patrickswell, with sister Éanna, and parents Éadaoin and Declan.
