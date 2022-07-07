Former Limerick hurler scores eight goals in a Donegal Club Championship game

FORMER Limerick hurler Richie Ryan scored 8-7 in a Donegal Club Hurling Championship tie last weekend.

Dungloe were 8-12 to 0-8 winners over Aodh Ruadh with the former Ahane and Limerick hurler helping himself to all bar five points of the winner's total.

Dungloe led by 2-8 to 0-5 at the break with Ryan hitting 2-5. In the second half, Ryan hit a further 6-2-all from play.

Two years ago Ryan won a Nickey Rackard Cup title with Donegal in Croke Park.

Just over 10 years ago Ryan was a county minor hurler alongside his Ahane colleague Dan Morrissey and current Limerick captain Declan Hannon.

Still a teenager he started for Ahane in the 2011 Limerick SHC final against Na Piarsaigh.

His progress followed onto the county U21 panel and in 2014 he was on the scoresheet in Thurles as Limerick and Tipperary played out an epic extra time clash in the Munster IHC.

Then work took Ryan away from hurling with Ahane and Limerick and to Kildare and now Donegal, where he is a Garda in Ballybofey, after his transfer from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

His time in Kildare saw him hurl with Naas and from 2016-18 he also lined out with the county team – Joe Quaid was manager.

Ryan has a Kehoe Cup medal from his time with the Lillywhites and in 2017 lined out alongside current Limerick hurler David Reidy with the Leinster side.