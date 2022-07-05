Limerick GAA host two corporate fund-raising events ahead of All-Ireland hurling final

LIMERICK GAA have revealed details of two Preview Events ahead of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

Both are corporate dinners.

"All Limerick gaels are thrilled that our senior hurlers have yet again reached another All-Ireland final after a such wonderful championship. As you would accept, very significant costs are incurred in ensuring that our team are enabled to perform at the optimum level required," explained Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

"Limerick GAA strive to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the preparation of the team ahead of their appearance in the All-Ireland senior hurling final 2022."

The first corporate fund-raising dinner is on Monday July 11 in the Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel and the second event is on Wednesday July 13 in the Castletroy Park Hotel.

Both commence at 7pm with a drinks reception and there will be a four course dinner to be followed by an expert hurling panel discussion.

The cost of a table is €2,000 for a table of 10.

Interested parties are asked to contact Siobhan Scanlon, Limerick GAA on 087-3520395 or email info.clublimerick@gaa.ie