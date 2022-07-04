Search

04 Jul 2022

Former Munster Rugby star debuts for Limerick club in GAA championship

Former Munster Rugby out-half Ian Keatey lined out with Ahane in the county junior football championship on Saturday evening

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

04 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Munster Rugby star Ian Keatley enjoyed a winning debut for Limerick GAA club Ahane when lining out in his first county junior football championship game on Saturday night.

Keatley scored one of the goals for Ahane in his first ever time to play a Gaelic football match as the East Limerick side eased past Adare 6-7 to 2-6 in their County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 first round game in Mungret on Saturday evening.

In recent months, thirty five-year-old Keatley was announced as head coach with UL-Bohemian RFC who compete in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League. 

Former Munster and Ireland international Tommy O'Donnell switches to the role of assistant coach with the Red, Red Robins next season.

Just one year after his retirement from professional sport, former Ireland and Munster rugby O'Donnell has also returned to the playing fields with Ahane in recent months.

O'Donnell has played both hurling and football with the Castleconnell-based club.

Ian Keatley is also an assistant coach with the Munster U18 Schools side. 

Keatley joined Munster ahead of the 2011/12 campaign from Connacht. Having scored 1,247 points in his 180 Munster appearances, the out-half is second on the list of Munster’s all-time top points scorers.
 
The talented playmaker was capped seven times by Ireland. He departed Munster in early 2019 to take up a short-term contract with London Irish.

Keatley later joined Glasgow Warriors on a deal until the end of the 2020/21 season from Italian side Benetton Rugby.

