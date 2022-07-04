In Pictures: Limerick supporters cheer hurling heroes to All-Ireland semi-final win

LIMERICK have advanced to their fourth All-Ireland final in five years after defeating Galway 0-27 to 1-21 in their semi-final showdown at Croke Park on Sunday.
Three-in-a-row seeking Limerick will now take on Kilkenny in this year's All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Sunday, July 17 at 3.30pm.
Thousands of Limerick fans made the trip to Dublin to cheer on John Kiely's charges and photographer Brendan Gleeson was on duty for the Limerick Leader at Colbert Station to capture the excitement and colour.
