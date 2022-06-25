Search

25 Jun 2022

Limerick entertain Down in an All-Ireland Camogie Championship double-header

Limerick entertain Down in an All-Ireland Camogie Championship double-header

Limerick captain Marian Quaid in action against Offaly

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

25 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK and Down meet in the senior and junior Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships this Saturday, June 25.

Cappamore hosts the double-header – Premier Junior Championship action at 2pm and the senior encounter at 4pm.

The John Lillis managed senior team ended a run of seven successive defeats last time out when edging past Offaly in round three of the championship.

The remaining group games with Down and Antrim (July 2) offer Limerick a chance to book a quarter final spot.

Like Limerick, Down have played three games - losing to Galway and Kilkenny and drawing with Antrim.

One change in Limerick team to play Down in All-Ireland Camogie Championship

“It’s great for us. We’re finally back on the road. We can look forward to Down now in two weeks, knowing we have the win and we can now, some way look at the possibility of a quarter final,” said John Lillis after the win over Offaly, which was also in Cappamore.

“We have so many young girls on the team making their senior debuts this year. They wouldn’t have experienced anything like this. Offaly fought from the very start to the very end. We’re delighted, and it’s well overdue,” said Lillis.

“I’m so happy. It’s been a long time coming to try and get a win for this group and to get it today in a home venue is absolutely outstanding. I’m just absolutely over the moon at the moment," said Lillis, a former Tipperary camogie manager.

Lillis has added coaches Darragh O'Grady and Declan Nash to his backroom team for the championship.

Elsewhere, the wait goes on for a first win of the year for the Limerick junior team.

They have lost to Armagh and Roscommon in their opening games of the championship and like the seniors finish with ties against Down and Antrim, which is an away fixture for both inter-county sides.

The Limerick juniors are managed by former Clare junior manager Tim McGrath with Shane Fitzgerald as coach.

Limerick will need two positive results if they are to make a late surge into the knockout stages.

Saturday's opposition, like Limerick, have lost two games in the championship - Armagh and Antrim.

Limerick lost the Premier Junior Championship final to Kerry in 2019 and last year reached the quarter final, where Armagh proved too strong.

