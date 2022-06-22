In Pictures: Supporters rejoice as sun shines for Limerick Leader Cup hurling finals

AFTER a two year Covid-19 interruption the Limerick Leader Cup finals returned this week.
Ballybrown were crowned champions - defeating Scoil Naomh Iósaf of Adare in the final. Scoil Mocheallog of Kilmallock and Doon CBS were defeated semi finalists.
The Limerick Leader Cup dates back to 1929 and is played in June each year between the 15-a-side champions of each of the four Cumann na mBunscol divisions.
Photographer Adrian Butler was in attendance for the Limerick Leader in Mick Neville Park.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Limerick City and County Council received almost 250 Freedom of Information requests | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.