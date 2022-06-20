In Pictures: Ballybrown NS crowned champions as four schools battle for Limerick Leader Cup

BALLYBROWN NS were crowned Limerick Leader Cup champions this Monday afternoon in Mick Neville Park.
It's a first win since 2014 for Ballybrown in the prestigious primary schools hurling championship.
The side in green and white defeated Scoil Naomh Iósaf of Adare by 2-9 to 1-2 in 'Leader Cup' final.
Ballybrown had beaten Scoil Mocheallog of Kilmallock by 2-13 to 2-2 in their semi final, while Adare beat Doon CBS by 3-7 to 1-4 in their semi final.
Ballybrown, who were captained by Mark Smith, defeated JFK in the Olo Cup final (city championship) last Friday.
The Limerick Leader Cup dates back to 1929 and is played in June each year between the 15-a-side champions of each of the four Cumann na mBunscol divisions.
Photographer Adrian Butler was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
