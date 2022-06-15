Search

15 Jun 2022

Three Limerick camogie teams secure places on the Camán 2 Croker initiative

Three Limerick

Jerome O'Connell

15 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THREE Limerick U12 camogie teams are off to Croke Park this August.

The local trio have been selected from over 400 applicants for the Tesco Camán 2 Croker initiative.

Knockaderry, Mungret and St Ailbes will all get to play in Croke Park on Tuesday August 16.

The Tesco Camán to Croker event is aimed at U12 camogie teams and is part of the wider Gaelic Games Go Games Activity Days Schedule.

Across Ireland there were only 64 places available for the camogie clubs with the Limerick trio successful in the draw to fill the positions.

