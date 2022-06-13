In Pictures: Home support cheers Limerick in ladies football encounter with Antrim

BRUFF played host to Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship encounter between Limerick and Antrim.
The Ulster side won the round one tie, 0-12 to 1-7.
The Graham Shine managed Limerick must now get a positive result when they entertain New York on Wednesday June 22 if they are to reach the championship semi finals.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
