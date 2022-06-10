Limerick camogie team to face Offaly in crunch championship clash named

Stephanie Woulfe and Mairead Ryan, of Limerick, in action against Galway's Catherine Finnerty in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship fixture last month Picture: Inpho
THE Limerick camogie side face Offaly in a crucial Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship Group 2 fixture at Cappamore tomorrow, Saturday, 5pm, has been named.
Limerick will be looking to record their first win of the campaign following earlier defeats to Galway and Kilkenny.
Saturday's opponents Offaly are also seeking their first success after losses to Antrim and Galway.
Following this Saturday's game, Limerick complete their programme of group games with a home fixture against Down on June 25 and an away date with Antrim on July 2.
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT— Limerick Camogie (@LimCamogie) June 9, 2022
John Lillis & management team have revealed their starting 15 & panel for Saturday's Round 3 clash with @OffalyCamogie
️https://t.co/5rwFS0zgzr#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/9BfHpind0G
