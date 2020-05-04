Limerick Fashion: Niamh Daniels has silks all wrapped up

THIS week I’m featuring the work of Niamh Daniels, an award-winning textile print designer and artist. Niamh has a range of beautiful printed 100% silk fashion accessories with original artwork based on the wild and striking landscape of Ireland.

After obtaining her degree in Fashion Design from Limerick, Niamh, who is from Galway, worked in the fashion industry in London and New York before deciding to go back to university to focus on her first love; print. Since launching her business, Niamh has established a reputation for top quality, high-end accessories that are vibrant and distinctive. Her signature style is prints with a fine art approach, combining a strong use of colour with her own drawing, painting and photography.

She loves using a wide range of textile printing techniques such as ice-dying, silk-screen printing and flower pounding to create new and interesting print designs.

She is constantly inspired by the ever-changing landscape of the West of Ireland, its fauna, flora and dramatic skies. She has her work featured in various publications and TV.

Website: www.niamhdaniels.com / email: info@niamhdaniels.com / Instagram: @niamh.daniels