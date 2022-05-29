Appeal to Limerick farmers and contractors to protect water quality during silage season

Silage season is underway in Limerick and across the country | FILE PHOTO
WITH the silage season now in full swing, Limerick City and County Council is appealing to farmers, landowners and users across the county to ensure they do everything they can to protect water quality.
The local authority says it's essential that every effort is made to ensure that all effluents arising from the harvesting of silage are collected, stored and managed so that water quality is not compromised.
Contractors and farmers are being urged to ensure the silage base and associated collecting channels are free from defect and that any defects are address prior to use.
Further advice is to wilt the grass prior to ensiling as this helps ensure that dry matter content is at a level where release of effluent is minimised.
"Excessively wet grass can result in “slumping” in the pit. This can cause channels to block and effluent to overflow to watercourses or to enter groundwater," said a spokesperson for the council.
Farmers and contractors are being asked to ensure that harvested grass is kept behind the drainage channels on the base of pits and to ensure that the drainage channels are kept free from blockage.
Silage pits should be be overfilled as this is dangerous from a health and safety point of view and can also result in collapse of the pit.
