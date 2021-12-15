PICTURES: Limerick Macra na Feirme Sleep Out for Simon Community

A NUMBER of fundraising events took place in Limerick last weekend in aid of the Mid West Simon Community.
Members of Macra na Feirme in Limerick took part in a 24-hour sleep out in aid of the charity and were joined by some choirs to spread some festive cheer.
The Mid West Simon Community provides essential services to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Members of the Rolling Tones Rock Choir and the Unity Gospel Choir Limerick entertained people on the streets of the city during the fundraising.
There were also bucket collections in Shannon Town Centre where fundraisers were joined by the Shannon Gospel Choir.
Limerick Macra na Feirme’s wish to thanks the bravehearted who slept out on the cold damp night.
