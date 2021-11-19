Limerick farmers to take Save Irish Farming message to Dublin rally

THIS Sunday, November 21, at 11am, Limerick farmers will join thousands of farmers from right across the country at Merrion Square, Dublin for a rally organised by IFA says Limerick IFA Chairman Sean Lavery.

"While there have been many campaign protests and rallies over the years on specific issues, the seriousness of the outlook for Limerick farmers requires us to make our case next Sunday," he said.

He is asking Limerick farm families to travel to Dublin for the first large scale farmers demonstration since 2012.

The event has been modified given the current Covid situation and will involve tractors and other machinery.

“Based on discussions with our members, and following a meeting of National Council, we believe a modified event involving tractors and machinery that will allow us to send our message is the safest course of action given the current Covid situation,” said IF President Tim Cullinane.

IFA is asking farmers to put pressure on our government to listen to the voices of 137,000 farm families.

Due to #Covid_19 concerns, we will modify our Farm Family Rally next Sunday. We will have tractors and machinery to get our message across. https://t.co/2P4yWZ4Tsq — Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) November 16, 2021

"To date, there has been no real listening and government have not sat down with IFA and the farm organisations to work out agreed solutions. The Minister has hidden behind online townhall and mart meetings," said Mr Lavery who stated there are three main threats to family farms including the changes to the CAP Basic Payments System, the next Nitrates programme and the expected reductions in cow and cattle numbers.

"The time has come for all farmers to come together in Dublin to remind our politicians that there are 137,000 farm families in Ireland who rely on farming for all or some of their income. We need to drive home the message that farming is part of what makes Ireland what it is. Some of the proposals which suggest a cut in the number of all dairy and beef livestock by 22% will destroy some farm families and make many others less viable," said Mr Lavery.

"Some may say that farmers are in denial regarding global warming. This is not true, very many farmers are already changing their farming practices by spreading farm slurry with Low Emissions equipment. Nitrogen fertilizer has been re-formulated to reduce emissions. Teagasc are promoting grasses which require fewer chemical fertilizers. Now that we have turned our attention to reducing farming’s impact on the environment, I have no doubt our scientists will come up with suitable solutions. Technology and better breeding have already improved yields. We now need to re-direct our efforts," he added.