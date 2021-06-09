Limerick Farming: Cattle prices at Kilmallock Mart ‘at an all time high’

A TOTAL of 850 stock were sold at Kilmallock this week.

Cattle are the best trade they have been for years as exporters, feedlot farmers and factory agents online and at the ringside compete for stock.

Bullocks sold for up to €1,740 a head or €2.87 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1520 each or €2.10 per kg. Heifers hit €1380 a head or €2.68 per kg. Up to €430 was paid for calves. Sucklers sold for up to €1680 per unit with some pedigree Angus making up to €2250. On Tuesday last, up to €1600 was paid for calved stock.

Purchasers: Please book for a place in the ring as spaces are limited 063 98050.

BULLOCKS

Lot 46c, 1 Friesian 395kgs €700; lot 47, 3 Herefords 287kgs €700; lot 48, 7 Angus 506kgs €1200; lot 44b, 3 Angus 515kgs €1180; lot 44a, 2 Simmental 508kgs €1140; lot 45, 4 Galloway 490kgs €1100; lot 40d, 1 Hereford 515kgs €1080; lot 41a, 2 Friesians 518kgs €1060; lot 39b, 1 Friesian 540kgs €1050; lot 38b 1 Montbeliarde, 485kgs €1050; lot 39c, 1 Angus 600kgs €1520; lot 45a, 1 Charolais 605kgs €1430; lot 37, 4 Limousin 588kgs €1420; lot 35, 6 Friesians 663kgs €1400; lot 34, 5 Friesians 652kgs €1380; lot 46a, 6 Herefords 583kgs €1310; lot 48c, 1 Charolais 735kgs €1740.

WEANLING BULLOCKS

Lot 21, 4 Angus 508kgs €1210; lot 21a, 4 Angus 469kgs €1130; lot 8d, 1 Limousin 485kgs €1120; lot 15a, 2 Limousin 415kgs €1040; lot 19b, 4 Herefords 426kgs €900; lot 15c; 3 Charolais 310kgs €890; lot 10b; 3 Angus 403kgs €890; lot 14b, 2 Herefords 383kgs €850; lot 15, 3 Limousin 337kgs €840; lot 6, 7 Hereford 378kgs €830; lot 20c, 1 Belgian Blue 360kgs €800; lot 18, 4 Friesian 394kgs €730.

WEANLING BULLS

Lot 800d, 2 Belgian Blue 408kgs €890; lot 801; 3 Angus 222kgs €500.

DRY COWS

Lot 101d, 1 Angus 475kgs €770; lot 100f, 1 Friesian 400kgs €590; lot 103a, 1 Limousin 645kgs €1280; lot 102, 1 Angus 640kgs €1100; lot 105, 1 Charolais 610kgs €980; lot 101c, 1 Angus 575kgs €930; lot 102d, 1 Friesian 600kgs €900; lot 103, 1 Limousin 725kgs €1520; lot 104; 1 Shorthorn 675kgs €1280; lot 104e, 1 Angus 760kgs €1280; lot 104a, 1 Belgian blue 675kgs €1210; lot 104b, 1 Friesian 700kgs €1060.

HEIFERS

Lot 412, 7 Charolais 299kgs €800; lot 406b, 4 Angus 330kgs €730; lot 405c, 2 Belgian Blue 320kgs €730; lot 402, 4 Herefords 254kgs €620; lot 415c, 1 Hereford 470kgs €1080; lot 414f, 1 Angus 450kgs €1040; lot 409d, 2 Angus 380kgs €880; lot 404b, 1 Angus 615kgs €1380; lot 416, 1 Charolais 535kgs €1070; lot 411; 3 Simmental 505kgs €1060.

FACTORY BULLS

lot 7004, 1 Hereford 780kgs €1300; lot 7000, 1 Limousin 780kgs €1260.

SUCKLERS

Lot 2063, 9-year pedigree Shorthorn and Angus heifer calf €1680; lot 2052, 6-year Limousin and Limousin bull calf €1460; lot 2060, 5-year Simmental and Simmental heifer calf €1440; lot 2050, Shorthorn and Shorthorn heifer calf €1380.

A clearance sale of Pedigree Angus cows with calves at foot sold for up to €2250 each.

CALVES

Monday and Wednesday: lot 5149, March born Angus bull €400; lot 6057, February born Angus bull €400; lot 5074, 3-week Belgian blue heifer €400; lot 5071, 4-week Angus bull €390; lot 6029, 3 Hereford Feb/April born €350; lot 1009, February born Friesian heifer €300.

ABBEYFEALE MART

Lot 3, Belgian Blue heifer €370; lot 10, Belgian Blue bull €370; lot 33 Limousin heifer €305; lot 54; Limousin bull €300; lot 56 Friesian bull €100.