Cattle sales to resume at Limerick mart on March 30 under tight safety protocols

GVM intends to resume adult cattle sales in Kilmallock Mart under new arrangements from Monday week, March 30.

“We are currently finalising procedures. More information will be forthcoming later this week,” GVM Group CEO, PJ Buckley, told Farm Leader this Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, next week there will be only calf sales in County Limerick - Kilmallock on Monday and Wednesday evening; Dromcollogher on Thursday and Abbeyfeale on Saturday. These sales will be held at the usual times.

However, the special pedigree Aberdeen Angus dispersal sale in Kilmallock Mart on this Saturday, March 21 will go ahead.

“Calf sales are deemed essential in order to ensure calf welfare and continuity into the national herd during the current calving season which is in full progress at this time,” said Mr Buckley.

The chief executive of the GVM Group said every decision they make is made in “the interest of the health and safety of our staff, our customers, their families and the wider general public”.

“We will continue to ensure that proper procedures are followed at all sales to protect the health and safety of our staff and users.

“We very much regret this disruption to livestock trading but it is an entirely necessary and responsible action to take in view of the current Covid-19 health crisis,” said Mr Buckley.

This week’s sale of calves and cattle did go ahead in Kilmallock Mart on Monday. See report below.

The number of people attending individual mart ringsides at any one time were limited to 100 people and was strictly controlled.

GVM kindly asked that only ‘trading customers’ should attend the marts and this will continue until further notice – i.e. only those buying, selling or transporting livestock.

Non-trading patrons are respectfully asked to refrain from visiting until further notice.

However, Mr Buckley did express concern regarding how closely some buyers were sitting around the rings on Monday

“We need people to understand and abide by the social distancing rules.

“We don’t want to have to police them. We want people do it as it is the right thing to do.

“We have to be happy that we are doing everything we can to protect everyone that comes to the mart and our staff,” stressed Mr Buckley.

“This is not business as usual. There are financial aspects, economic aspects but we have to look at the bigger picture,” he added.

To conclude there will be only calf sales in County Limerick next week - Kilmallock on Monday and Wednesday evening; Dromcollogher on Thursday and Abbeyfeale on Saturday.

And GVM intends to resume adult cattle sales in Kilmallock Mart under new arrangements from Monday week, March 30.