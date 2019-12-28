Limerick Council offers help with recycling in festive season

YOUR Christmas tree can still be of use long after the presents have been cleared out from under it and the decorations taken down.

Limerick City and County Council is urging everyone to be more conscious about their waste over the Christmas period and to recycle, reuse or repurpose as much as they can - including your tree.

The local authority will be shredding trees and its parks department will be using them as bark mulch throughout the city and county for the next year.

Householders are being encouraged to avail of the services provided by the local authority in the coming weeks in an effort to reduce to amount of waste going to landfill.

The Operations & Maintenance Services Department operates three recycling amenity centres throughout the city and county in Mungret, Kilmallock and Newcastle West.

Normal Opening Hours are

Mungret Civic Amenity Centre - Tuesday to Saturday 10am - 5pm

Kilmallock Civic Amenity Centre - Tuesday and Saturday 10am - 5pm

Newcastle West Civic Amenity Centre - Wednesday and Saturday 10am - 5pm

All three Amenity Centres close at 1pm on Christmas Eve and resume normal opening hours on Friday 27 December.

Mungret and Newcastle West will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

Recycling facilities and household waste disposal facilities are also available at Gortadroma in Shanagolden.

The facility operates from 9am – 3pm and reopens on New Year’s Eve. It will close on New Year’s Day before returning to normal working hours on Thursday 2 January.

During the month of January household Christmas trees can be recycled free of charge with Limerick City and County Council.

They can be brought free of charge to any of the three recycling amenity centres in Mungret, Kilmallock and Newcastle West while Limerick City and County Council will be operating three additional one-day collection points for Christmas trees, 9.30am - 3.30pm.

Saturday 4 January - Musgrave’s Market Place Car Park, Park Road

Friday 10 January - Watch House Cross Complex (near recycling centre), Moyross

Saturday 11 January - Our Lady of Lourdes Church (car park area), Childers Road