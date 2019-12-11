Update on Limerick community's boil water notice issued by Irish Water

Irish Water has said the boil water notice imposed for Fedamore remains in place for the time being while upgrade works continue.

The utility in partnership with Limerick City and County Council says it is working to resolve the issues which led to the notice and to restore a safe and secure water supply.

The boil notice was issued on December 2, following consultation with the HSE, after a drop in the quality of the raw water from the underground source which supplies the area.

This was due to an increase in turbidity – or cloudiness – in the water. High turbidity can affect the treatment process leading to a risk that water entering supply is not adequately disinfected.

In such a situation, a Boil Water Notice is necessary in order to protect public health.

Since these issues arose, Irish Water and the Council have been working on site to find a solution, including installing new filters at the treatment plant.

Over the coming week it intends to carry out additional upgrade works on the borehole which supplies the area.

This may lead to some temporary disruption to water supplies or loss of pressure.

In the meantime it is important that all customers continue to boil their water before using it.

Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Limerick, says: “We fully appreciate and understand the inconvenience a Boil Water Notice causes and would like to assure residents and businesses that we are working hard to restore a normal water supply as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we would like to thank customers in the area for their patience and support.

“To find out more, or if you have any specific questions or concerns, please contact our customer care team at 1850 278 278 or go to the Service and Supply section of the Irish Water website, www.water.ie.”