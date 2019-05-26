As It Stands: The official Limerick local election results
This is how it stands at the moment for the local elections across the city and county. As the Limerick Leader brings you live updates through our rolling coverage on our blog, we will be updating this article on all the candidates who have elected, eliminated, and those who have yet to learn their fate.
Limerick City East (7 seats)
Noel Hannan (IND) -
Seán Hartigan (GP) -
Sarah Jane Hennelly (SD) -
Marian Hurley (FG) -
Paul Keller (SOL-PBP) -
Sarah Kiely (FG) -
Derek Mulcahy (IND) -
Michael Murphy (FG) -
Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (SF) -
Jerry O'Dea (FF) -
Joe Pond (FF) -
Diarmuid Ryan (IND) -
Michael Ryan (AON) -
Elena Secas (LAB) -
Michael Sheahan (FG) -
Catherine Slattery (FF) -
Quota:
Total poll:
Spoiled votes:
Limerick City West (7 seats)
Daniel Butler (FG) -
Mark Carey (IND) -
James Collins (FF) -
Sunnymartins Duruagwu (IND) -
Julian Fitzgibbon (AON) -
Elenora Hogan (FG) -
Fergus Kilcoyne (IND) -
Joe Leddin (LAB) -
John Loftus (IND) -
Jim Long (IND) -
Sean Lynch (FF) -
Breandán Anraoi MacGabhann (GP) -
Cathal McCarthy (IND) -
Malachy McCreesh (SF) -
Dan McSweeney (FG) -
Jamie Morrissey (IND) -
Seónaidh Ní Shíomóin (SOL-PBP) -
Elisa O'Donovan (SD) -
Abul Kalam Azad Talukder (FF) -
Quota:
Total poll:
Spoiled votes:
Newcastle West (6 seats)
Jerome Scanlan (FG) - 2,512
Michael Collins (FF) - 2,193
Liam Galvin (FG) - 2,124
Séamus Browne (SF) - 861
John Dalton (REN) - 211
Francis Foley (FF) - 1,160
Christy Kelly (IND) - 477
Conor O'Donoghue (AON) - 255
Sean O'Mahony (IND) - 22
Tom Ruddle (FG) - 1,201
John Sheahan (FG) - 1,503
Quota: 1,789
Total poll: 12,714
Spoiled votes: 195
Limerick City North (7 seats)
Sharon Benson (SF) -
Mary Cahillane (SOL-PBP) -
Ruth Clarke (IND) -
John Costelloe (SF) -
Anne Cronin (LAB) -
Frankie Daly (IND) -
Des Hayes (IND) -
Kevin Kiely (IND) -
Brian Leddin (GP) -
Denis McCarthy (FG) -
Christy McInerney (FF) -
Eleanor McSherry (FG) -
John Nugent (SF) -
Brian O'Connor (FG) -
Maeve O'Donnell (AON) -
Kieran O'Hanlon (FF) -
Pat O'Neill (FF) -
Olivia O'Sullivan (FG) -
Dean Quinn (IND) -
Conor Sheehan (LAB) -
Kieran Walsh (SD) -
Quota:
Total poll:
Spoiled votes:
Cappamore-Kilmallock (7 seats)
Brigid Teefy (IND) - 2,420
Martin Ryan (FF) - 2,157
PJ Carey (IND) - 777
Greg Conway (FG) - 1,052
Michael Donegan (FF) - 935
John Egan (FG) - 1,216
Jim Hickey (SF) - 803
Shane Hogan (AON) - 484
Trevor McCarthy (SD) - 692
Joseph Meagher (FF) - 627
Gerald Mitchell (FG) - 1,306
John O'Gorman (IND) - 106
Eddie Ryan (FF) - 1,822
Noreen Stokes (FG) - 840
Quota: 1,905
Valid poll: 15,237
Spoiled votes:
Adare-Rathkeale (6 seats)
Adam Teskey (FG) - 2,459
Stephen Keary (FG) - 2,082
Bridie Collins (FF) - 986
Mark Keogh (DDI) - 117
Emmett O'Brien (IND) - 1,566
Trina O'Dea (FF) - 762
Richard O'Donoghue (IND) - 1,751
Mike Putt (DDI) - 32
Kevin Sheahan (FF) - 1,246
Theresa Storey (GP) - 538
Leo Walsh (FG) - 880
Quota: 1,775
Total poll: 12,419
Spoiled votes: 184
