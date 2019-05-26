As It Stands: The official Limerick local election results

This is how it stands at the moment for the local elections across the city and county. As the Limerick Leader brings you live updates through our rolling coverage on our blog, we will be updating this article on all the candidates who have elected, eliminated, and those who have yet to learn their fate.

Limerick City East (7 seats)

Noel Hannan (IND) -

Seán Hartigan (GP) -

Sarah Jane Hennelly (SD) -

Marian Hurley (FG) -

Paul Keller (SOL-PBP) -

Sarah Kiely (FG) -

Derek Mulcahy (IND) -

Michael Murphy (FG) -

Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (SF) -

Jerry O'Dea (FF) -

Joe Pond (FF) -

Diarmuid Ryan (IND) -

Michael Ryan (AON) -

Elena Secas (LAB) -

Michael Sheahan (FG) -

Catherine Slattery (FF) -

Quota:

Total poll:

Spoiled votes:

Limerick City West (7 seats)

Daniel Butler (FG) -

Mark Carey (IND) -

James Collins (FF) -

Sunnymartins Duruagwu (IND) -

Julian Fitzgibbon (AON) -

Elenora Hogan (FG) -

Fergus Kilcoyne (IND) -

Joe Leddin (LAB) -

John Loftus (IND) -

Jim Long (IND) -

Sean Lynch (FF) -

Breandán Anraoi MacGabhann (GP) -

Cathal McCarthy (IND) -

Malachy McCreesh (SF) -

Dan McSweeney (FG) -

Jamie Morrissey (IND) -

Seónaidh Ní Shíomóin (SOL-PBP) -

Elisa O'Donovan (SD) -

Abul Kalam Azad Talukder (FF) -

Quota:

Total poll:

Spoiled votes:

Newcastle West (6 seats)

Jerome Scanlan (FG) - 2,512

Michael Collins (FF) - 2,193

Liam Galvin (FG) - 2,124

Séamus Browne (SF) - 861

John Dalton (REN) - 211

Francis Foley (FF) - 1,160

Christy Kelly (IND) - 477

Conor O'Donoghue (AON) - 255

Sean O'Mahony (IND) - 22

Tom Ruddle (FG) - 1,201

John Sheahan (FG) - 1,503

Quota: 1,789

Total poll: 12,714

Spoiled votes: 195

Limerick City North (7 seats)

Sharon Benson (SF) -

Mary Cahillane (SOL-PBP) -

Ruth Clarke (IND) -

John Costelloe (SF) -

Anne Cronin (LAB) -

Frankie Daly (IND) -

Des Hayes (IND) -

Kevin Kiely (IND) -

Brian Leddin (GP) -

Denis McCarthy (FG) -

Christy McInerney (FF) -

Eleanor McSherry (FG) -

John Nugent (SF) -

Brian O'Connor (FG) -

Maeve O'Donnell (AON) -

Kieran O'Hanlon (FF) -

Pat O'Neill (FF) -

Olivia O'Sullivan (FG) -

Dean Quinn (IND) -

Conor Sheehan (LAB) -

Kieran Walsh (SD) -

Quota:

Total poll:

Spoiled votes:

Cappamore-Kilmallock (7 seats)

Brigid Teefy (IND) - 2,420

Martin Ryan (FF) - 2,157

PJ Carey (IND) - 777

Greg Conway (FG) - 1,052

Michael Donegan (FF) - 935

John Egan (FG) - 1,216

Jim Hickey (SF) - 803

Shane Hogan (AON) - 484

Trevor McCarthy (SD) - 692

Joseph Meagher (FF) - 627

Gerald Mitchell (FG) - 1,306

John O'Gorman (IND) - 106

Eddie Ryan (FF) - 1,822

Noreen Stokes (FG) - 840





Quota: 1,905

Valid poll: 15,237

Spoiled votes:

Adare-Rathkeale (6 seats)

Adam Teskey (FG) - 2,459

Stephen Keary (FG) - 2,082

Bridie Collins (FF) - 986

Mark Keogh (DDI) - 117

Emmett O'Brien (IND) - 1,566

Trina O'Dea (FF) - 762

Richard O'Donoghue (IND) - 1,751

Mike Putt (DDI) - 32

Kevin Sheahan (FF) - 1,246

Theresa Storey (GP) - 538

Leo Walsh (FG) - 880

Quota: 1,775

Total poll: 12,419

Spoiled votes: 184