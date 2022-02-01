In pictures: New book chronicles proud history of the Salesian Sisters in Limerick

A HISTORY of the Salesian Sisters in Limerick has been compiled and published in a new reflective book.

In 2020, the Salesian Sisters celebrated the centenary of their arrival in Ireland, which occurred on October 23, 1920, during the War of Independence.

A history of these first years is recounted in “Against the Odds” was published in 2020.

In preparation for 2020, a “Centenary Group” had drawn up a schedule of celebratory events and initiatives, some of which took place but due to the arrival of Covid-19, while others were postponed.

The Salesian Sisters were delighted to hold an official launch this week of “A Centenary of Salesian Memories” in Fernbank, where the four sisters originally arrived in September 1924.

“It is not a detailed, comprehensive history of 100 years. Rather, it tells stories of places where the Salesian Sisters lived, worked and still work,” said a spokesperson for the Order.

It gives a glimpse into personal memories, and also gives a brief history of houses and places where they lived and worked, but due to societal and cultural changes, had to “adapt and move on.”

Photographs contained within the book tell the story of a very rich and detailed, past and present.

“Many people will find themselves reminiscing, in recollections of past events and will be reminded of people they have met along the way. Some lovely artwork contained within will awaken both our minds and our hearts,” they added.

While the book was designed to be a gift, the organising group intended that a deserving project would benefit from its publication.

The project chosen is “The Northside Learning HUB” and they are suggesting that those who receive a copy of the book should contribute €10 (or more if they wish) to the project.

“To all who contributed stories and memories, we are truly grateful.”

Photos: Adrian Butler