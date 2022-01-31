In pictures: Busy week for staff and pupils at one Limerick school following easing of Covid restrictions

IT WAS a very busy week for staff and students in Scoil Pol, Kilfinane.

To start off, the school celebrated its annual Mass. Due to restrictions it couldn’t be held in the church. Sixth year students, including those that did the singing, playing, readings and prayers, gathered in the school hall where Fr Michael O’Shea celebrated Mass. It was then zoomed around the classrooms.

Although not as intimate as in previous years, it was highly successful and everyone enjoyed it. Hopefully next year it will be back in the church.

There was also the climax of the ‘Well-being week distance challenge’ - a Strava distance challenge created by the staff and student wellbeing committee.

The aim was to promote getting outdoors. At the end of the ten days, the winner of the staff challenge was Ms Doyle and the winner of the student challenge was sixth year student, Liam Fitzgerald, whose running jogged up a total of 92.8km!

The school was also proud that three of the fifth year students: Darragh Shinnors, Linnea Hove and Shane Shinnors are now members of the Youth Advisory Panel (YAP).

As part of the 'Be Well' mental health team in Limerick Youth Service, the new Rural Youth Mental Health Worker, Melissa Bones, developed a Rural Youth Advisory Panel.

The overall aim of the project will involve the development of a rural outreach mental health support for young people aged 14 -18 years in County Limerick.

Last but definitely not least, students met up with representatives of Cliona’s Foundation - Charlotte Kavanagh and Terry Ring to present them with the cheque for €500 the school raised during a “Dress Down Day”.

In December, Scoil Pól’s corridors were full of festive cheer, flashing earrings and jazzy jumpers for the fundraising event.

PHOTOGRAPHS: Ita West