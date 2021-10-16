Search

16/10/2021

Dell Technologies teams up with University of Limerick for new world-class teaching programme

Dell Technologies teams up with University of Limerick for new world-class teaching programme

Sean O’Reilly, EMEA VP of Logistics and Limerick Site Leader at Dell Technologies

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TECHNOLOGY company DELL has announced a new partnership with the University of Limerick which will see it support its Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) programme which seeks to meet increased global demand for developer talent.

The ISE programme will bring the concept of ‘residencies’, which are more common to medical degrees, and use them as a key feature for the first time in computer science education. Just as trainee doctors apply skills they have studied in a classroom to the real world, ISE students will have a similar opportunity in tech companies.

As part of the announcement, the UL Foundation thanked Dell Technologies for its commitment to providing UL students with a first-class learning experience, and for its investment in innovations in the education sector. Through the support of Dell Technologies, UL can help to roll-out world-class teaching for this new course.

As part of this new collaboration, Anthony Quigney, Senior Director, Customer Solution Centers, Dell Technologies will join the programme’s Advisory Board while the expertise of the Dell Technologies team in Limerick will be harnessed to help foster a pool of skilled graduates.

Commenting on the initiative, Sean O’Reilly, Limerick Site Leader at Dell Technologies said: “Ireland has emerged as a global hub for software engineering in recent years. At the heart of this success has been a skilled workforce. However, with new technologies reshaping how we work and do business, it’s essential that universities and the technology sector work together to develop a strong pipeline of highly skilled talent into the future."

He added that Dell Technologies has a long history of operating in Limerick and has had many successful partnerships with the University of Limerick.

"I have no doubt that this will be another one and with that in mind we’re delighted to join forces with the team at UL and support their Immersive Software Engineering programme. This new initiative will help pave the way for the next generation of software developers and technology leaders who can help reinforce Ireland’s position as an innovation leader. I look forward to seeing the first cohort of students taking part in the programme next year.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media