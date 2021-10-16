Dell Technologies teams up with University of Limerick for new world-class teaching programme

TECHNOLOGY company DELL has announced a new partnership with the University of Limerick which will see it support its Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) programme which seeks to meet increased global demand for developer talent.

The ISE programme will bring the concept of ‘residencies’, which are more common to medical degrees, and use them as a key feature for the first time in computer science education. Just as trainee doctors apply skills they have studied in a classroom to the real world, ISE students will have a similar opportunity in tech companies.

As part of the announcement, the UL Foundation thanked Dell Technologies for its commitment to providing UL students with a first-class learning experience, and for its investment in innovations in the education sector. Through the support of Dell Technologies, UL can help to roll-out world-class teaching for this new course.

As part of this new collaboration, Anthony Quigney, Senior Director, Customer Solution Centers, Dell Technologies will join the programme’s Advisory Board while the expertise of the Dell Technologies team in Limerick will be harnessed to help foster a pool of skilled graduates.

Commenting on the initiative, Sean O’Reilly, Limerick Site Leader at Dell Technologies said: “Ireland has emerged as a global hub for software engineering in recent years. At the heart of this success has been a skilled workforce. However, with new technologies reshaping how we work and do business, it’s essential that universities and the technology sector work together to develop a strong pipeline of highly skilled talent into the future."

Delighted that @DellTechIreland is joining forces w/ @UL to support their Immersive Software Engineering programme. With technology reshaping how we work & do business, this programme will develop a strong pipeline of highly skilled talent #Iwork4Dell https://t.co/bkAmAOP9ex October 7, 2021

He added that Dell Technologies has a long history of operating in Limerick and has had many successful partnerships with the University of Limerick.

"I have no doubt that this will be another one and with that in mind we’re delighted to join forces with the team at UL and support their Immersive Software Engineering programme. This new initiative will help pave the way for the next generation of software developers and technology leaders who can help reinforce Ireland’s position as an innovation leader. I look forward to seeing the first cohort of students taking part in the programme next year.”