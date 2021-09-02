Limerick Institute of Technology confirms return to on-campus education for new academic year

LIMERICK Institute of Technology has confirmed its plans for the return to on-site learning for students, in the new academic year.

LIT, which will become Ireland's newest Technological University on October 1, plans to hold lectures, tutorials, practicals, labs, workshops, and studios on-site across all its campuses, in line with the Government’s “Safe Return to Campus” plan.

New ventilation measures alongside new circulation and congregation procedures are being put in place for the commencement of the new semester.

Second, third, and fourth-year students are due to return to college on Monday, September 13 while first year students and apprentices will begin two weeks later - on Monday September 27.

Speaking about the plans, President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “LIT is committed to the safe delivery of on-campus teaching and learning this semester. We are very much looking forward to welcoming students back to our campuses. I would like to acknowledge the tremendous effort by our young people to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Prof Cunnane added that the high level of vaccination within the student population is significant.

"Having our student population vaccinated, along with our safety measures for a return to campus, allows us to provide a college experience that is central to students growth and development. I now call on any young person, who has not yet received their vaccine, to please get inoculated – protect yourself, your family and friends," he said.

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Registrar, Marian Duggan added: “LIT is very much aware of the needs of all students, and to ensuring the support and guidance that both new and returning students require is available to them. We will be delivering the optimal amount of on campus teaching and learning while adhering to all public health advice and the institute’s own policies and procedures.”