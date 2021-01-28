Advice for Limerick students as CAO deadline approaches

A SENIOR academic at Limerick Institute of Technology is reminding students who deferred their place in Higher Education last autumn, that they must now reapply through the CAO process to secure their place in their chosen course and college for 2021.

As the February 1 CAO deadline approaches, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Marian Duggan is also advising leaving cert students and those wishing to attend third level education next semester on how best to approach the CAO application process.

This includes students who are new to the process, those applying as mature students and students who deferred their place in third level education last September.

"This can be a daunting time for students, particularly leaving cert students, as they consider their future education and careers. This year, students have the added pressures of studying through a pandemic. However, I would advise that supports remain available in different formats," said Ms Duggan.

“The majority of Higher Education Institutes for example, including LIT, have moved their open days, information evenings and leaving cert student supports online, and are happy to answer any questions students might have. I would encourage students to engage with these platforms, as well as the supports provided by the CAO and their guidance councillors, particularly as we approach the CAO deadline,” she added.

The CAO deadline is fast approaching.

The small number of students who are still undecided as to what course they would like to pursue next semester are being reminded that they must still submit an application by February 1 if they are considering attending third level next autumn.

"Applicants can submit a blank application and go back and add in their preferences at a later date with the exception of restricted courses,” explained the registrar.

Ms Duggan has issued specific advice for students who received an offer of a place at a third level college, including LIT, through the CAO last September and October but deferred it.

“The applicant must complete the application form in full & follow all of the instructions. However, they should place the deferred course as their first and only preference on the CAO application form and indicate their deferral by ticking the ‘Deferred Applicant’ indicator box. It is also important that applicants read the letter granting them the deferred place for further instructions,” she said.

Applicants with queries can contact the LIT Admissions Office by emailing admissions@lit.ie. Further information on the deferral procedure is available at cao.ie and at lit.ie.