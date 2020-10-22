Limerick Institute of Technology confirms details of winter conferrings

Limerick Institute of Technology has confirmed its upcoming winter graduations will proceed virtually given the current restrictions.

A total of 11 ceremonies will be streamed online on November 19 and November 20.

In a further change to other years, graduands will receive their parchment and have the option to order their ceremonial gown ahead of the ceremonies, allowing them to mark the occasion at home with their families.

Commenting on the change, President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “Graduation day is always a special day - for the graduands, their families and the LIT community as a whole. Days like these mark significant milestones in people’s lives and they allow our soon to be graduates to recognise the commitment, ability and perseverance that got them to this day."

Prof Cunnane said it's disappointing that physical ceremonies cannot proceed.

“Unfortunately we cannot gather together this year as we would have previously to mark this momentous occasion. However it is important that this day is marked and these graduands, who persevered through difficult circumstances to pass their exams and graduate from LIT are recognised as much as restrictions allow. We are therefore making provisions to ensure that the online graduation experience is as engaging as possible for each graduand and their families.”

The 2020 LIT Conferring Ceremonies have been scheduled for the following dates and times

Faculty of Applied Science Engineering and Technology

Department of Information Technology - November 19 @ 9.30am

Department of Applied Science - November 19 @ 11am

Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - November 19 @12.30pm

Department of The Built Environment - November 19 @ 2pm

Department of Mechanical and Automobile Engineering - November 19 @ 3.30pm



Faculty of Business & Humanities

Department of Applied Social Sciences - November 20 @ 9.30am

Department of Marketing, Enterprise and Digital Communication - November 20 @ 11am

Department of Sport, Leisure and Tourism - November 20 @ 12.30pm

Department of Business and Financial Services - November 20 @ 2pm

School of Art and Design