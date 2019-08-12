What we think: Today is D-Day with Leaving Cert results out in Limerick

THIS Tuesday is D-Day in hundreds of households across Limerick county and city as the Leaving Cert results are revealed.

The final days and hours leading up to the results are almost as torturous as the lead in to the exam itself, with the Leaving Cert marks carrying so much weight and expectation.

At the age of 17 or 18, you really do feel your life depends on those letters of the alphabet. With the advantage of time however, you realise that it’s not the end of the world if you don’t hit the magic number for your college course of choice.

Disappointment really does teach us our greatest lessons and builds one of the most important life skills — resilience. Having to repeat a year can feel like a lifetime but the truth is it’s nothing, only another year of growth for your future life which will be full of triumphs and disappointments.

Best wishes to the class of 2019 and remember, life is a journey not a destination!