WATCH: Young activist wants new Limerick council to declare 'local climate emergency'

A YOUNG activist, who has been protesting for climate action for more than three months, hopes that the incoming council will declare a “local climate emergency” in Limerick.

13-year-old Saoirse Exton, who along with others, has been striking every Friday since March outside the Limerick2030 building on Patrick Street for climate action.

WATCH: 13-year-old Saoirse Exton of @Fridaysforfut18 had a message for the incoming council at the Limerick count centre. She spoke with the @Limerick_Leader about what she hopes to see from them...and she won't rule out running in 2024 pic.twitter.com/PdfcAM292x — Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) May 27, 2019

“I don’t think the Government is taking enough action so I am protesting so that they will take more,” Ms Exton said, speaking at the Limerick Count Centre on Sunday.

When asked what she would like to see from incoming councillors, Ms Exton said: “I’d like them to declare a local climate emergency. I’d like them to maybe do something like have Limerick (become) the first plastic free city.”

Last Friday, 200 young people gathered in Limerick as part of the March for Climate Change which saw 1.4m people globally protest for climate action, she added.

When asked what she thought of the ‘Green Wave’ seen across the county, Ms Exton said: “I think more people need to come out and vote but people are certainly starting to wake up and change is starting to happen.”