Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The death has occurred of Noel O'Dea of Townparks, Raphoe, Donegal / Bruree, Limerick.



Noel will be lovingly missed by his wife Nora, his children Daren, Olivia, Sinéad, Graínne, Róisín and Kevin; sons-in-law, Alvin, Patrick and Michael; partners Eilis, Lindsay and Mel; grandchildren Ava, Caoimhe, Darcy, Saoirse, Riaghan and Alfie; all his brothers and sisters from Bruee, Co. Limerick, Helen, Kathleen, Moira, Paschal, Anne, Eamon and Kevin; and all his extended family and friends. Noel was predeceased by his son Adrian and brother James RIP.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Noel will be reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe Co.Donegal. F93 KP0N for wake from 5pm this evening Wednesday with rosary at 8pm and on Thursday from 11am to 3pm and from 5pm with rosary at 8pm.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral will leave his late residence, Townparks, Raphoe on Friday morning at 11.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to the Raphoe Conference of St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe. Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so in the link below.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget Murnane (née Connolly) of The Park, Castletroy, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick.



Predeceased by her husband Ned & daughter Marguerite. Peacefully at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her sons Eugene & Edward, daughter Anne-Marie, son-in-law, Greg, daughter-in-law Mariead & Pauline, grandchildren Ciaran, Hazel, Ewan, Emma, Liam, Niamh, James & John, brother Andy, sisters Phil & Nellie, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Arriving at S.S Peter & Paul's Church Kilmallock, Thursday 1st September for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards to Tankardstown Cemetery.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Denning (née O'Donoghue) of Enagh House, Virginia, Cavan / Doon, Limerick.



Predeceased by her parents and her brother John. Much loved wife of Michael and loving mother to Angela, Bernadette, Gráinne and Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters and son, sons in law Pat, William and Graham, her daughter in law Hayley, her cherished grandchildren Christine (Kate), Dara (Conor), Eleanor, Tadhg and Keelan and her adored great granddaughter Heidi, her brother Seamus and her sisters Sheila and Christina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieborough Road, Virginia (A82YV58) on Friday evening from 5 o'clock until prayers at 8 o'clock. Walk through only please. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Cross to arrive for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Virginia Cancer Care Fund by donation envelope c/o Matthews Funeral Directors.

----------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here