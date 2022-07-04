Search

04 Jul 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Monday, July 4, 2022

04 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

THE DEATH has occurred of Nora Cunningham, 11 James Street, Mitchelstown, Cork / Kilbehenny, Limerick

11 James Street, Mitchelstown and formerly of Knocknascrow, Kilbehenny.

On July 3rd, 2022, peacefully at Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown, Nora, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Maureen and sister of the late Billy.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Kitty May (Fox) and Leish (Maher), brothers Michael (Killenaule) and John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great grandniece, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, the community in James Street, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny, on Tuesday evening from 6.00 p.m. to 8p.m. followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Kilbehenny.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 a.m. with burial afterwards in the church grounds. Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael LEO, St. Munchin's St., St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick.

Michael died peacefully in St. John’s Hospital on 3rd July 2022.

Sadly missed by his brother Christopher & sisters Rita, Margaret & Frances, nieces & nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday 6th July from 4.30pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday 7th July for 11am Mass, followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eugene McMahon, Lucas Drive, Corbally, Limerick / Garryowen, Limerick

Formerly of Wellfield, Garryowen, Limerick and late of Dell, Shannon Aerospace, Cabletron and Wang and member of Castletroy Golf Club.

Eugene, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Denise, sons Eoin and Dean, daughter Niamh, daughters-in-law Nicola and Alison, son-in-law Jamie, treasured grandchildren Sophie, Ben and Sadie, brother Ger, sisters Carmel, Deirdre and Fiona, loving aunt Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Frances and his many relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his siblings Anne and David and parents Paddy and Rita. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (July 6th) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Thursday (July 7th) for Requiem Mass at 11am

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Krzysztof Szewczyk, An Duiche, Scallagheen, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Limerick

Krzysztof, died suddenly, at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his son Jakub, wife Iwona, parents Zuzanna and Stanislaw, other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick City, on Thursday (July 7th) from 3.00pm to 4.30pm.

Arriving for Requiem Mass on Friday (July 8th) in St Michael's Church, Denmark Street, Limerick City at 12.00pm with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

---------------------------------

Messages of condolences may be left here. 

