Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick man killed in tragic accident

The late Luke Buckey RIP who sadly passed away on June 6
FUNERAL arrangements for a young Limerick man killed in a road traffic collision this Bank Holiday weekend have been announced.
Luke Buckley sadly passed away on June 6, following a tragic accident.
Reposing will take place at his family residence (eircode V35XT71) on Thursday (June 9) from 3pm to 7pm.
Removal will take place on Friday (June 10) to St. Patrick's Church, Knockea to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
For those who are unable to attend Luke's Funeral, his Requiem Mass, will be streamed live, with the link available on RIP.
Beloved son of Julie and Michael and cherished brother of Katie and Finn, Luke is predeceased by his grandparents Dick Nolan and Sheila and Louis Buckley.
Luke will be greatly missed by his parents, sister, brother, grandmother Liz Nolan, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his large circle of friends in particular those in Knockea Primary School, Castletroy College and South Liberties GAA Club and his work colleagues in Ballyneety Golf Club.
Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section of RIP or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, County Limerick.
May He Rest in Peace.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.