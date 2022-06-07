Search

07 Jun 2022

Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick man killed in tragic accident

Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick man killed in tragic accident

The late Luke Buckey RIP who sadly passed away on June 6

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

07 Jun 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

FUNERAL arrangements for a young Limerick man killed in a road traffic collision this Bank Holiday weekend have been announced.

Luke Buckley sadly passed away on June 6, following a tragic accident.

Reposing will take place at his family residence (eircode V35XT71) on Thursday (June 9) from 3pm to 7pm.
 
Removal will take place on Friday (June 10) to St. Patrick's Church, Knockea to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
 
For those who are unable to attend Luke's Funeral, his Requiem Mass, will be streamed live, with the link available on RIP.

Similar collision on same Limerick road hours before fatality occurred

Beloved son of Julie and Michael and cherished brother of Katie and Finn, Luke is predeceased by his grandparents Dick Nolan and Sheila and Louis Buckley.
 
Luke will be greatly missed by his parents, sister, brother, grandmother Liz Nolan, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his large circle of friends in particular those in Knockea Primary School, Castletroy College and South Liberties GAA Club and his work colleagues in Ballyneety Golf Club.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section of RIP or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, County Limerick.

May He Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media