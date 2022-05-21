Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, May 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Piotr Zganiacz of Clareview, Limerick.

Deeply missed by his sons Artur and Jakub; daughter Edyta and their mother Bogumila; his mother Anna; daughters-in-law Joanna and Violela; grandchildren Jennifer, Daniel, Fabian and Kinga, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home Blackwater on Monday (May23 ) from 3pm to 4pm followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for cremation at 5pm.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of John Naughton of Mulcair Drive, Annacotty, Limerick. Formerly of John Street Stores, Naughton Oil and Limerick GAA.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen; daughter Catherine; sons James and Noel, son-in-law Raymond, daughter-in-law Suzanne and Noel’s partner Ann, grandchildren, his brother Joe, relatives, neighbours & his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday (May 23) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady help of Christians Church, Milford at 11.30am on Tuesday (May 24) - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Jenny (Jane) Kelly (née Griffin) of Laurel Court, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick. Late of Carrigaholt, Clare.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dearly loved mother of Caroline, Colleen, Fiona, Claire and David. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Peter, Alan, Pat and David; grandchildren Tom, Emma, Clodagh, Ciara, Beibhinn, Gus, Daniel and Finn; brother Martin, sister Suzanne (Bannon), extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Monday (May 23) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Ann Kelly (née Nestor) of Drominbeg, Rhebogue, Limerick. Formerly of Aster Court, Keyes Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Karina, Ann's partner Stan, Karina's dad John, Karina's partner Paul; grandchildren Rían and Iarla; brothers, sisters, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Funeral on Wednesday (May 25) at 11am in St John's Cathedral with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium - click here to watch live-stream of Ann's Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only, house strictly private.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Treasa (Terry) Daly (née Lynch) of Pennywell Road, Limerick city.

Mother of the late Yvonne (O'Sullivan), Jim and John. Cherished sister of Geraldine (Hogan).

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (May 23) from 5pm to 6.30pm with Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St John's Cathedral.

Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private please.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Marian Anderson (née Mulqueen) of Glasgow Park, Roxboro, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving children Donna and Shane; granddaughter Anna, sister Ita, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday (May 22) from 4pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (May 23) at St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick - click here for live stream.

Private Cremation afterwards.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

May they all rest in peace