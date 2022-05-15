Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, May 15, 2022

The death has occurred of Ellen Ryan (née Begley), Montpelier, O'Brien's Bridge, Limerick.
Peacefully at her daughter's home in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Tuesday 17th May from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.. Arrival on Wednesday 18th to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for 9.30 a.m. Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie followed by cremation. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice.
May she rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here
