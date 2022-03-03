Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, March 3, 2022

The death has occurred of John Danaher

Of Nicker, Pallasgreen

John Danaher, of Branford, Florida, went home to be with our Lord on February 28, 2022. John passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Bay Pines VA Hospital. John was 88 years old.

In 1957, John immigrated to the United States from the village of Nicker, Pallasgreen Limerick. John served in the US Army from 1958 to 1959, after serving in the Army, John was employed by American Airlines. John and Danaher family moved to Branford in 1980 and was an active member of the Catholic church and community.

John was predeceased by his parents William and Mary, son Billy, brothers Thomas and Liam, as well as his sister Katherine (Kitty). John is survived by his loving wife Brigid, sister Bridget Dynarski, his sons Kevin, John, Gerald, Steven, grandchildren Krysia, Collin, Amber, Steven, Damon, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Epiphany Catholic Church, Lake City, FL.

*******

The death has occurred of Gretta Dean (née Walsh)

Of Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen and Bruree

Formerly of Bruree. Late school warden, Presentation School, Sexton Street

Gretta, died (unexpectedly) at the Mercy Hospital Cork.

Very deeply regretted by her husband John, son Christopher, daughter Anna, son-in-law Dean, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research

House private, please.

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Finn (née McAuliffe)

Of Knockainey Hill, Knockainey

Formerly of Rylands, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick on March 2, 2022. Breda passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the palliative team in University Hospital Limerick. Breda, the wife to the late Jimmy is very sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret, Lisa, Helen and Carol, sisters Catherine and Mary, brothers Mikey and Donie, grandchildren, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Knockainey, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be streamed live via http://churchcamlive.ie/knockainey

*******

The death has occurred of Sister Veronica Hayes FCJ

Of Britain, and formerly of Ballyagran

Peacefully on February 28, 2022 at Kersal Hill Convent, fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, in her 100th year and in the 78th year of her religious profession. Sister Veronica will be greatly missed by her FCJ sisters, the caring staff at Kersal hill and all her family and friends.

A requiem Mass will be offered at Kersal Hill Convent on Tuesday, March 22, at 11am followed by interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Moston. All enquiries to Paul Williams Independent Funeral Directors, 215 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 8GW Tel 0044-1617966018.

*******

The death has occurred of Teresa Kennedy

Of Barnakyle, Patrickswell and Croom

On March 2, 2022.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Daughter of the late Philip and Margaret and sister of the late Rose.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother John, sisters Paulette, Mary, Ann and Caroline, brothers in law Michael and Joe, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, staff and residents of Ivernia House and friends.

Rest in peace

Removal to arrive Saturday morning for 11:30am Requiem Mass in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Donal O'Brien

Of Carrickaroche, Galbally

O'Brien, Hackney, London and formerly of Carricarocke, Galbally. On February 14, 2022. Donal. Predeceased by his parents Dan and Helen, brothers James (Sutton, England), Fanahan (Galbally), sister Nora (Hayes, Ballinaveen, Emly, Co. Tipperary). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Eileen and her partner Billy, sisters-in-law Eileen and Jean, nephews, nieces, his many friends in London, cousins, relatives and friends

Rest in peace

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Saturday evening from 6pm-7pm. Donal's funeral cortége will leave Fraser's Funeral Home at 11am on Sunday morning for 11.30am Mass in Galbally Church. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Henry-Fraser-Family-Undertakers-101000221661990/

Burial afterwards in Kildorrery Cemetery, Co Cork. No hand shaking and mask wearing indoors, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Rita O'Connor (née Lloyd)

Of Roxtown Terrace, Pennywell

Rita died, peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by husband Paddy, son Barry and brother Billy Lloyd. Survived by her loving daughters Pam, Caroline and Gerri, sons-in-law Tom Moloney, Tom O’Donoghue and Stephen Kerin, grandchildren Lynn, Ian, Peter, Greg, Zoe and Michael, sister Rosalind and husband David, nieces and nephews in Britain and Ireland and special neighbours and friends.

Rita’s family would like to make a special mention of thanks to Oncology Unit, UHL and Milford Care Centre for their excellent care.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, March 4, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, March 5, at 12 noon.

This will be streamed live at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming

Password: SMG12

Link will go live at 11:55am

*******

The death has occurred of Noirín Roche (née Feehan)

Of Tradaree Court, Shannon and Pennywell

Noirín died peacefully in her daughter Louise’s residence.

Beloved wife of the late John, dearest mother of Majella, Louise and the late Gerard and mother-in-law of Patrick, Ger and the late Brenda.

Sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandsons Ged, Jamie Darren and Adam, sister Rita, sister-in-law Evelyn, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, March 6, from 4pm to 5pm. Removal to arrive at Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, March 7th, at 11am.

Burial afterwards Lemenagh Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

