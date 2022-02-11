Search

11 Feb 2022

Passing of pioneering Limerick businessman shocks local community

Seán Adams, who founded Adams of Glin has passed away.

Cian Ó Broin

11 Feb 2022 9:11 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THERE is a deep sense of shock and sadness across County Limerick following the recent passing of a pioneering businessman known right throughout the Mid-West.

Seán Adams of Glin passed away earlier this week with reflections and condolences capturing how his entrepreneurial spirit led to the founding of a “thriving business at the heart of the community”.

Born to a blacksmith family, Sean trained as a mechanic in his youth before setting up the Adams of Glin car sales business in the 1940s which, in 2019, celebrated 50 years of being associated with the PEUGEOT brand.

While claiming the accolade of the oldest continuous PEUGEOT dealership in the country that same year, Sean was enjoying his well-deserved retirement, despite spending time each day in the Glin showrooms.

There was no doubt he reflected on his fine career, building his first garage in the 1960s at the cost of £1760, having learned from his father Michael and Uncle Jack at a time when there was no electricity and car tyres had to be pumped by hand.

Expressing his condolences, Minister of State Niall Collins said: “Adams of Glin have supported countless organisations, especially the GAA, and good causes, on top of the employment they have given in West Limerick for decades.”

He added that it was a “very sad day.”

Seán also founded the Adams of Tralee garage and following his death, members family released a warm tribute stating that he will be sadly missed by family, close friends and many friends within the motor industry.

“Sean’s death will affect many,” said Minister of State Collins, stressing that so many people bought cars from Sean over the years.

“He was a gentleman to do business with. He had a keen interest in history, and it was a pleasure to be in his company. May he rest in peace.”

Sean's will reposing at Adams of Glin garage this Saturday, February 12, from 5-8pm, with Requiem Mass on Sunday at Glin church.

His family has requested that all Covid-19 guidelines are followed and that donations, if desired, should be made to Árd Curam Fuschia Centre.

Cllr John Sheahan, a local representative for the Glin area, commented that in addition to founding a great business out of his craft, Seán was very down to earth and had a great sense of humour.

Reflecting on all he has brought to the local economy, he said: “It was a business based on service and loyalty to his customers.”

May he rest in peace.

