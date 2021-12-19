Search

19 Dec 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, December 19, 2021

The death has occurred of Damian O'Connor, Upper Carey's road, Limerick City.

Damian died peacefully 18th December 2021 in University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Marie, daughter Emma and son Dylan, sister Breda and brothers Pascal, Eamonn and Michael, son in law Shaun and daughter in law Chloe, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Damian's requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, at 10am on Tuesday, 21st December. Cremation will take place afterwards in the Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare, at 12pm.

Condolences may be expressed in the condolence section below or letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times, no handshaking, please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Joseph McDonagh, Rowan View, Sixmilebridge, Clare, and late of Fanningstown, Fedamore, Co. Limerick.

Pre deceased by parents Mary and Michael, son Joey, brothers Peter and Mike, sisters Helen, Margaret and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine. Sadly missed by sons Michael and Paul, daughters Krystle and Tracey, stepson Christopher and stepdaughter Anita, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

For family and close friends, Joseph will be reposing in Cross's funeral home, Gerald Griffin St., Monday, 20th December, from 3pm to 5pm. Cremation will take place Tuesday, 21st December, in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section or letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons Lower Gerald Griffin St, Limerick. Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

