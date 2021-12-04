Deaths in Limerick - December 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Martin Williams of Monabraher Road, Ballynanty Beg, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street on Monday, December 7, from 10.30am to 12pm for family and very close friends.

Departing Cross' at 12.15pm for Shannon Crematorium arriving for 1pm.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Malley of Shandon Crescent, Phibsborough, Dublin. Formerly of Glengar House, Doon, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her sister Mary (Dolly), brother Bernard (Tralee), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews-in-law, grand-nieces, grand-nephew, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Lanigans Funeral Home, Faussagh Avenue, Cabra on Monday (December 6) between 2pm and 4pm. Removal on Tuesday (December 7) to St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough arriving for 10.30am Mass - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Christ the King Day Centre, Cabra.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Patricia (Patsy) McCarthy (née McLoughlin) of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick.

Deeply regretted by her children Maurice, Martine (Barry) Kieran, Paul, Michele (Bridgeman); grandchildren, great- grandchildren; brother Oliver and his wife Ann; sister in-law Sister Ann McCarthy L.S.U; sons in-law Ger and Willie, daughters in-law Rosemary and Kathleen; nephews, nieces, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

Leaving her residence, on Monday (December 6) at 10.45am to arrive at St John's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (in Canada) of Rita Zaidan (née Cowper) of Bridge Street, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Sadly missed by her sons John, Richard and Raymond; daughters Jackie, Vanessa, Evie, and Cathy; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Eileen, brother Des (Newcastle West), nephews and nieces and many friends.

Rita's Mass and burial will take place in Canada.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Paddy McMahon of Littlemount, St Vincent's, Rosbrien, Limerick. Late of Greenhill Road, Garryowen.

Predeceased by brother Michael and parents May and Patrick. Very deeply regretted by his wife Patricia, son Brían and his girlfriend Aisling Reale, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Monday (December 6) from 9.30am to 11am. Requiem Mass at 12 noon (on Monday) in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Burial afterwards at Kilfinane Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Peadar McCartney of Kinsale, County Cork. Late of Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Gemma and loving father to Niamh and Colm. Wonderful grandfather to Dylan, Elliott and Brenna; dear brother of Roisin, Sean and the late Seamus.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday (December 7) in St Joseph’s S.M.A. Church, Wilton, Cork - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace