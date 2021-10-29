Deaths in Limerick - Friday, October 29, 2021

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of John Hurley of Blossomville, Kilmallock, Limerick / Youghal, Cork. Formerly of St Raphael's Centre, Youghal. Peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the staff of Hazelville, Dromcollogher. Sadly missed by the residents and staff of St Joseph's Foundation. Reception into Holy Cross Church, Charleville on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Raphael's Cemetery, Youghal.
--------
The death has occurred of Eugene Payne of Dooneen Road, Woodview, Limerick City. Formerly of Ballynanty, Limerick. Eugene died peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, in University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, children Eugene, Karen and Dawn, grandsons Rían and Noah, mother Marie, son-in-law Ronan, Eugene’s Partner Tanya, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, October 31 from 4pm to 5:30pm for family and close friends. Requiem Mass in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday November 1 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery. House Private Please. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.
