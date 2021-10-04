Deaths in Limerick: Monday, October 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) Williams (née Ross), Patrickswell.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Sarah (Sadie), (retired N.T. Borrisokane & Principal St. Michael's Limerick) beloved wife of the late Stanley & dear mother of Glenn & Colin. Sadly missed by her many relatives & friends.

Reposing at Thompson Undertakers, 40 Thomas St., Limerick, V94FT85 on Wednesday, October 6th, from 11am until 12 noon. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Pery Square V94HK09 for funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards at St. Mary's Cathedral, Bridge St., V94 E068.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Eleanor O'Toole (née O'Kelly), Ballypierce, Charleville, and Abbeyfeale, and retired from An Garda Siochana.

Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved wife and best friend of Sean, adored mother of Gavin & Lorcan. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, dear sister of, Kathleen (Fitzgerald, Abbeyfeale), brothers John & Mike, deeply regretted by her loving family, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues & dear friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral cortège leaving her residence on Wednesday at 12 noon for 12.30 Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Maximum of 50 percent capacity is allowed. A livestream is available on the Facebook page of charlevilleparish.ie Cremation after in Shannon at 3 pm. Messages of may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie or post to O'Malley Funeral Directors, Charleville. House private please.

The death has occurred of Bride O'Connor (née Mulvihill), Church Street and Caheragh, Glin and late of Bride's Boutique and Hair Studio, Church Street and Caheragh, Glin.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Milford Hospice, Limerick. Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Elizabeth, her brother Patrick and her nephew Liam. Bride will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving husband Eddie, her son Seamus and his partner Kathleen, her daughters Maura and Stephanie, sons-in-law Kieran and Jimmy, grandchildren Dylan, Adam, Jack, Hannah and Tommy Joe; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family, her past and present staff, her loyal customers, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

"May Bride Rest in Peace"

Removal from her family home on Thursday, 7th October, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in the Church Grounds. House strictly private please. For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortege will leave the family home via Caheragh and Mill Street for Mass at 12 noon. Please observe current covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick. Messages of sympathy can be expressed by using the condolence option on rip.ie

Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

"So greatly loved, so sadly missed"

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridgie) MURPHY (née Scannell), St. Ita's Road, Abbeyfeale.

Died at her home on Monday, October 4th 2021 in the presence of her family.

Bridgie, wife of the late Tom, is very sadly missed by her sons Seamus and John, daughters Joan, Helen, B.B., Pat and Caroline, sons-in-law John, Pat and Jimmy, grandchildren, especially Noelle and Sharon, who cared for her over the years, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 5.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart Bridgie’s home on Wednesday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Due to current HSE guidelines current church capacity limited to 50%.

Following Requiem Mass Bridgie will be laid to rest in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Derek Mulqueen, Bru Na Grudan, Castletroy and late of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect.

Derek, died suddenly, Beloved husband of the late Nora. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Breda, Samantha, Karen and Nora, grandchildren Chanelle, Mollie, Lacie, Shania and baby Dean, sister Valerie, sons-in-law Dean, Shane and Joe, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (October 6th) from 2pm to 4pm. Arriving on Thursday (October 7th) for 11.00am Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) McGarry (née O' Connor), Lismoyne, North Circular Road.

Peacefully in the loving care of Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother of Ann, Derry, Joan, John, Peter and the late Sarah. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, Joe and Niall, daughters-in-law Fiona, Mary and Edel, her beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law Joan and Rita, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Tuesday (5th October) from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Wednesday (6th October) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Sadie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols.

The death has occurred of David McCarthy, Kilcruaig, Glenroe.

David passed away peacefully on Sunday, 3rd Oct, at his residence, in the company of his loving family and the wonderful care of Milford Hospice, after a short illness bravely borne. Pre-deceased by his brother John. Dave will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Mary, sons Diarmuid, Justin, Stephen and David, daughter Maria, daughters-in-law Michelle and Olesya, son-in-law Pakie, adored grandchildren Rebecca, Liam, MJ and Alex, sisters Mary and Bríd, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a great circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence in Kilcruaig V35 P289 on Tuesday Oct. 5th, from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral cortège will leave his home on Wed. 6th Oct., at 10.15am and will travel via Glenroe GAA pitch for Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to restrictions at all times. Messages of sympathy my be left in the condolence section on rip.ie or by email to jr963072@gmail.com

MAY DAVID REST IN PEACE

Mass will be streamed live password will be available later.

The death has occurred of Sr. Marie Lyons, Salesian Sisters Caherdavin, and formerly of Ballybunion.

Peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Lil and Jack, her brothers Jim, Tim and sister Josephine. Sadly missed nieces, nephew, grandnieces, relatives, friends and her Salesian Sisters.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Tuesday (5th October) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, this Wednesday (6th October) at 11.00am, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Sr. Marie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of James Cullinane, Lodge View House, Ballyorgan.

James died peacefully on the 3rd of October 2021 at Nenagh General Hospital. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and grandnephew Jamie.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral cortège will leave McCarthy's Funeral Home to arrive for Mass at 2pm this Wednesday at St Joseph's Church, Ballyorgan, Co. Limerick followed by burial afterwards in Darragh Cemetery, Glenroe. Please adhere to restrictions at all times. Messages of sympathy my be left in the condolence section on rip.ie